Most and least reliable used cars and SUVs
Most and least reliable used cars and SUVs

We name the most dependable – and most troublesome – secondhand cars and SUVs aged from six to 20 years old, based on owners’ experiences...

Claire Evans
Published12 February 2024
Most and least reliable used cars and SUVs
2023 used reliability header
Mini Hatchback
2016 Suzuki Swift 1.2 VVT SZ-L review
Honda CR-V
Audi TT Coupé
Toyota RAV4 hybrid front driving shot 2015
Ford Mondeo 2014 right cornering
Honda Jazz
Hyundai i30 (2012-2017)
Mercedes GLA
Lexus IS
2012 Hyundai i20 1.2 85 review
Used Lexus GS 12-present
Lexus RX 450h
Suzuki Vitara
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
Mercedes SLC
Used Toyota Auris front cornering
toyota auris
Lexus CT front three quarters
Toyota Yaris hybrid front driving shot 2018
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross front
Renault Captur
Porsche Cayman Coupe (05 - 13)
Used Lexus NX 14-present
2010 Kia Sportage front cornering
Land Rover Discovery front left driving 2005
Used car of the week: Skoda Octavia
Peugeot 3008 front cornering 2010
Used car prices are still at record high levels, and that means it’s more important than ever to choose your second-hand car wisely. Reliability is a crucial factor in keeping costs down – especially if you’re buying an older car that’s no longer covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. 

That's where the annual What Car? Reliability Survey can help because it reveals the used car models that are paragons of dependability, and the ones that could end up as costly money pits.

The 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey is live, tell us about your car now

Each model and each brand are given a reliability rating based on how much they cost owners in repair bills and how long they spent in the garage getting fixed. To enhance the breadth of the information we can give car buyers, we also ask them to let us know which components caused the most grief. Our used car reliability data covers cars aged from six to 20 years old.

