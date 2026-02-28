Second-generation iX3 marks a complete change over the original. A huge official range and ultra-fast charging are two highlights, but it's not cheap

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

List price £51,990

Best price £51,990

Tesla has sorted many of the original Model Y's shortcomings to make it a real contender in the class at a very competitive price

We don't judge aesthetics at What Car?. Not because we don't have opinions on style, but that's just what they are: opinions. We stick to objective stuff. It's up to you to decide whether form flows gracefully, or has been bludgeoned into shape using an ugly stick.

That said, we've heard plenty of opinions regarding the styling of recent BMWs, and, yes, the sentiment swings mainly in favour of the ugly stick. But if you're in the 'My eyes, my eyes; what were they thinking?' camp, what do you reckon to the all-new BMW iX3? It marks a clean slate – a new design philosophy that's going to permeate through the rest of BMW's range eventually. It's based on the original Neue Klasse concept a design language BMW initiated back in the 1960s but for a modern audience.