New BMW iX3 vs Tesla Model Y
BMW's new premium electric SUV has the makings of being a game-changer. But can it deliver on its promises and beat its much-vaunted Tesla rival?...
The contenders
NEW BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport
List price £61,255
Best price £61,255
Second-generation iX3 marks a complete change over the original. A huge official range and ultra-fast charging are two highlights, but it's not cheap
Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
List price £51,990
Best price £51,990
Tesla has sorted many of the original Model Y's shortcomings to make it a real contender in the class at a very competitive price
We don't judge aesthetics at What Car?. Not because we don't have opinions on style, but that's just what they are: opinions. We stick to objective stuff. It's up to you to decide whether form flows gracefully, or has been bludgeoned into shape using an ugly stick.
That said, we've heard plenty of opinions regarding the styling of recent BMWs, and, yes, the sentiment swings mainly in favour of the ugly stick. But if you're in the 'My eyes, my eyes; what were they thinking?' camp, what do you reckon to the all-new BMW iX3? It marks a clean slate – a new design philosophy that's going to permeate through the rest of BMW's range eventually. It's based on the original Neue Klasse concept a design language BMW initiated back in the 1960s but for a modern audience.
It isn't just the design that's new. Pretty much everything you can't see is different from the previous, 2021-2025 BMW iX3 too. That was a regular X3 with an electric motor and battery instead of a combustion engine and a fuel tank. This new iX3 shares nothing with the current BMW X3 and sits on BMW's new, dedicated underpinnings for electric models.
In short, it introduces new technology, better efficiency and a sizeable jump in battery capacity compared with the previous iX3. That, in turn, means a massive increase in range. This 50 xDrive (the only option for now, although cheaper versions are coming) can officially cover up to 500 miles between charges, or 492 miles inM Sport trim, without the optional aero wheels. That's the longest range of any electric vehicle (EV) available today, easily beating the still-impressive 391-mile official figure for the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD we've lined up here.
In many ways, the Model Y has blossomed since its 2025 facelift, with improvements to its ride, refinement and interior quality. What's more, it's a relative bargain next to the iX3, at £51,990.
The iX3 starts at just shy of £60,000, while the mid-spec M Sport is more than £61,000. So, is the new iX3 really worth the premium?
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
Both of our contenders have two immensely powerful electric motors one driving the front wheels and the other driving the rears, making them four-wheel drive. Because of that, there's little likelihood of wasting any forward motion with a flurry of wheelspin off the line, even on a damp road. The iX3 is fractionally quicker from 0-60mph (4.7sec versus 4.8sec) but, in reality, both deliver such phenomenal acceleration that they could keep up with an entry-level Porsche Taycan, a full-blown performance car.
The iX3, though, is much faster in another way: charging speed. It has an 800-volt electrical system and its maximum charging rate is 400kW. So, despite having a much bigger battery (with a 7kWh usable capacity to the Model Y's 79kWh), it can zip from 10-80% in less than 20 minutes in optimum conditions, using a suitably powerful public charger.
Like many other EVs, the Model Y runs on 400 volts, with a peak charging rate of 250kW, which means it's able to get a 10-80% top-up in around half an hour. That's still pretty good, and the Model Y is quicker to go from 0-100% via a typical 7kW home charger around 13 hours – whereas the iX3 won't be full for 17 and a half hours or so.
Efficiency is usually a Tesla strength, and so it proved again in this test conducted on a chilly day and on a mixed route. The Model Y averaged 3.4 miles/kWh, while the iX3 clocked 2.9 miles/kWh. What does that mean for their real-world ranges? Well, in similar conditions, you can expect the Model Y to do about 265 miles, while the iX3 should carry on until it has covered 315 miles. That's quite a shortfall from their official ranges, but both should be able to go significantly farther in warmer weather.
On your travels, you'll enjoy driving the iX3 more. For one thing, it steers really sweetly for a big, heavy electric SUV. And it is the heavier car, although you'd never guess that was the case from behind the wheel.
Around town, the steering is lighter than the Model Y's a boon for low-speed manoeuvres but it weights up more progressively when you're cornering quicker. It's more accurate than the Model Y's, too, giving you the confidence to push harder. The iX3's steering is quite quick off centre but still feels natural; you flit between apexes with fluid flicks of the wheel. The Model Y's steering is quicker still but doesn't feel as natural. It's bordering on being hyperactive, so you find yourself continually making little corrective inputs.
The Model Y has a firmer suspension set-up, so it leans less in corners than the iX3 and has slightly more grip. But this doesn't translate into better composure along undulating or uneven country roads. In fact, you can find yourself being bounced around in the Model Y, to the point that your backside can lift off the seat if the road is really bad.
Hit the same stretch, at the same speed, in the iX3 and it's a different ballgame. It settles quickly between successive dips and crests, and is more stable if you encounter a nasty bump midway through a corner.
The fact that you're not being jiggled about as much in the iX3 means it's more comfortable. That's true in other respects too, because it cushions you from bigger hits, such as sharp ridges or deep potholes, better than the Model Y. And that's despite our test car being fitted with optional (£3300) 22in wheels. Those are massive, so there's every chance the ride will be even more pliant on standard 20in wheels.
Does this mean the Model Y is uncomfortable? No, not at all. Sure, you feel more of the lumps and bumps as they pass beneath you, but it's no boneshaker. Plus, our test car was also on bigger, optional wheels (20in instead of the standard 19in). The slightly lighter Long Range RWD has a better ride, though.
You hear more in the Model Y a bit more suspension noise and, when you're travelling at motorway speeds, more wind and road noise. The difference isn't huge, though; both cars are relaxing long-distance cruisers.
What's more, they're as good at slowing down as they are at getting up to speed. In normal driving, the iX3's brake pedal is slightly more progressive than the Model Y's, but the difference is small. Compared with many EVs, which can have grabby brakes, it's easy to stop smoothly in either car.
It's not always necessary to press their brake pedal, though. You can shed speed simply by lifting off the accelerator and relying on their regenerative braking when the motors are harvesting energy to top up the battery.
The Model Y has two settings: a strong one-pedal mode that brings you to a complete stop, or a gentler setting, akin to the engine braking effect of a petrol or diesel car. The iX3 gives you low, medium and high settings, a B mode in which you don't have to brake at all, and an adaptive setting. The latter varies the braking effect automatically, ramping it up if the car in front slows or you're approaching a junction; we found it more annoying than helpful.
Behind the wheel
Driving position, visibility, build quality
In one respect, neither car has an ideal driving environment, because they rely too heavily on touchscreens and digital icons to make even basic adjustments. Simple, physical buttons would be much easier for adjusting things like the interior temperature on the move. Most of their electric seat adjustment is done using physical switches, but the iX3's lumbar support (a £775 option that includes massaging front seats) is controlled through its touchscreen, while the Model Y requires you to delve into its touchscreen to adjust the door mirrors and steering wheel.
Otherwise, the iX3's driving position is spot on. The driver's seat is really supportive on long trips more so than the slightly narrower, firmer seat in the Model Y and its height is more typical of an SUV. You feel high up relative to the road, but at the same time cocooned within the car. You sit high in the Model Y, too, but the dashboard is relatively low, so you feel more like you're perched on a highchair. It's not a bad driving position, but it does feel a bit odd.
Another plus for the iX3 is its panoramic driver display, which sits just below the windscreen and runs the width of the dashboard. This is configurable, so you can choose which apps you want to see to the left and middle of the screen, but important information, including your speed and navigation directions, are displayed directly in front of the driver, just below their line of sight. It's so clear and easy to read that it renders the optional head-up display (which is projected onto the windscreen itself) rather pointless.
The Model Y has a single screen in the middle of the dashboard that shows everything, including your speed. This is displayed in the top right-hand corner, and you have to glance away from the road to see it. The high positioning of the iX3's panoramic display means the windscreen is shallower than you'd expect, making it harder to judge where the front corners of the car are compared with the Model Y, with its deeper windscreen. However, the Model Y's thicker windscreen pillars make it trickier to see what's approaching at junctions. On the plus side, both cars have a full suite of surroundview cameras and parking sensors.
Tesla has really upped its quality in recent years, so while the Model Y's interior looks much the same as always, the materials and fit/finish are now very impressive. Recent additions such as ambient lighting and more varied trims make it feel plusher, too. The iX3's interior also has ambient lighting and a pleasing array of high-quality materials. It feels just as robust as the Model Y's.
Infotainment systems
BMW iX3
This all-new system has ditched BMW's traditional rotary controller a step backwards. You interact via the touchscreen, natural speech voice commands, or using the right-hand steering wheel buttons. On the plus side, the screen is crisp and responsive, the icons are a good size and the screen is easy to reach. There are a lot of menus and settings, but it's less confusing than BMW's older system, and you can save your settings as your driver profile.
Tesla Model Y
The fact that virtually everything is done via a touchscreen isn't ideal, and some of the icons are small and tricky to hit on the move. But otherwise this system is hard to fault. The software is super-slick, screen quality is top-notch and the menus are generally intuitive. Rear passengers get their own 8.0in screen, and you can access apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Netflix and Spotify through the car's software. Voice activation works well.
Space and practicality
Front space, rear space, seating flexibility, boot
The Model Y has always excelled when it comes to interior space, and nothing has changed. Yes, the iX3 is slightly roomier in the front, but tall occupants won't struggle for space in the front of the Model Y either.
It's a similar story in the back. Both cars offer a flat rear floor area and enough head and leg room for six-footers, but there's slightly more room to stretch out in the iX3, plus extra shoulder room when all three back seats are taken. The seat base is slightly higher relative to the floor, too, so it's more comfortable.
The Model Y's electrically reclining rear seat-backs are a nice touch, though, and it just pips the iX3 for storage space throughout although the latter isn't stingy when it comes to cubbies and cupholders either. One area in which the Model Y continues to dominate is luggage space. Nine carry-on suitcases can fit in its massive main boot (two in the well under the floor and seven above), plus another case in the sizeable additional compartment under the bonnet.
The iX3's smaller front boot can't hold a carry-on case and there's less space below its main boot floor, leaving room for eight cases above it. That's still good for an electric SUV of this size, though. Neither car has a height-adjustable boot floor, but they do come with hands-free electric tailgates and handy 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat-backs.
Boot space
BMW iX3
Boot capacity 520-1750 litres (r), 58 litres (f) Suitcases 8
Tesla Model Y
Boot capacity 822*-2138 litres (r), 116 litres (f) Suitcases 10
*measured to roof
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
You already know that the iX3's up-front cost is higher for private cash buyers. The total cost of ownership over three years and 36,000 miles will also be greater than for the Model Y, by around £3000. While the iX3 will be slightly pricier to insure and service and its electricity bills will be higher (by around £150 per year, if you're charging at home at the current energy price cap), these costs should be partly offset by slower predicted depreciation for the iX3, so it'll be worth proportionally more come trade-in time.
If you're buying on PCP finance, the iX3 will set you back £756 per month, compared with £447 for the Model Y based on a 36-month term, a 10,000-mile annual limit and a £10k deposit. That seems like a lot for the iX3, but bear in mind that it's very new, and BMW wasn't offering any incentives or discounts at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Tesla was offering a representative APR of 0% on the Model Y, so the price disparity probably won't always be so big.
Both cars are in the same company car tax bracket, but the iX3's higher price means it'll cost a 40% tax payer £426 more in salary sacrifices over the next three years.
Despite being cheaper, the Model Y comes with more kit. So, while each includes heated front seats, adaptive cruise control (with steering assistance) and keyless entry, the Model Y adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic glass roof.
They also have numerous safety assistance systems, but the iX3 hasn't yet been tested for safety by Euro NCAP. The Model Y has a very good rating, with five stars overall and excellent category scores.
Both brands demonstrated good reliability in our most recent reliability survey, with BMW ranking sixth (out of 30) and Tesla seventh.
Our verdict
Tesla was at the forefront of the electric car revolution, and it has tended to stay one step ahead of most challengers ever since. The latest Model Y is a really compelling choice, standing out for its practicality and impressive efficiency, as well as full access to Tesla's brilliant public charging network, at lower rates than other EV drivers pay.
However, the iX3 has swooped in and beaten it convincingly in areas it once owned, such as charging speed and range. And while the ModelY still has the edge for on-board tech, the iX3 isn't far from matching it. At the same time, the iX3 brings back BMW's key strengths, with a great interior, a comfy ride and top-notch driver engagement. Yes, that comes at a price, but the question at the start was whether the iX3 was worth the premium. And the answer is: absolutely.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
1st – BMW iX3
For Excellent range; super-fast charging; prodigious pace; well-controlled ride; engaging handling; roomy interior
Against Standard equipment could be more generous; pricey to buy and finance
Recommended options Multifunctional seats (£775), heated steering wheel (£250)
What Car? rating 5 stars out of 5
BMW iX3 review >>
BMW iX3 deals >>
2nd – Tesla Model Y
For Better efficiency; well priced and well equipped; massive boot; excellent safety rating; slick infotainment software
Against Odd driving position; too reliant on touchscreen controls; noisier at speed; hyperactive steering; firmer ride
Recommended options None
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Tesla Model Y review >>
Tesla Model Y deals >>
BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport
Engine Two electric motors
Peak power 463bhp
Peak torque 476lb ft
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 4.7sec
Top speed 130mph
Braking 30-0mph 8.3m
Braking 70-0mph 44.8m
Noise at 30mph 59dB
Noise at 70mph 65.3dB
Kerb weight 1360kg
Tyre size (standard) 255/45 R20
Real-world range (estimate) 315 miles
Official range 492 miles
Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
Engine Two electric motors
Peak power 507bhp
Peak torque 364lb ft
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 4.8sec
Top speed 125mph
Braking 30-0mph 8.6m
Braking 70-0mph 47.2m
Noise at 30mph 60.5dB
Noise at 70mph 66.7dB
Kerb weight 2072kg
Tyre size (standard) 255/45 R19
Real-world range (estimate) 265 miles
Official range 391 miles
Weather conditions Cold, dry
Cars pictured
BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport with Space Silver metallic paint (£875), Contemporary Castanea bicolour interior design (£275), 22in M Light Alloy wheels (£3300), Technology Plus Pack (£1700) and panoramic glass sunroof (£1275)
Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with Quicksilver metallic paint (£2600) and 20in Helix alloy wheels (£2200)