New BMW M2 vs Porsche Cayman GTS

The latest iteration of BMW M division’s entry-level model packs more power than ever, plus it’s cheaper to buy than its Porsche rival and has two more seats

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 manual

List price £75,575

Target Price £75,575

Our 2024 Sports Car of the Year has a glorious engine and sweet handling, plus it’s considerably lighter than the M2. Are those things enough to offset its power deficit?

Back when CDs first arrived and looked like consigning vinyl records to the history books, purists feared losing the warmth and honesty of sound that they were used to.

Today, it’s sports cars that are about to undergo far-reaching changes. The next Porsche Cayman will be fully electric, and this new BMW M2 is the last purely combustion-engined car we’ll see from the brand’s M division.