New BYD 1500kW EV chargers can charge your car in five minutes
New ultra high powered EV chargers should be able to top up batteries in mere minutes...
BYD has confirmed it will install 300 of its ultra high powered flash chargers in the UK this year, which will be capable of charging EVs at speeds of up to 1500kW.
The new charging tech will launch at the same time as the Denza Z9 GT, the first model from BYD’s premium Denza brand. They will be by far the fastest chargers in the UK, and cars from any manufacturer will be able to use them.
At launch, the Denza Z9 GT will be the only car capable of charging at those speeds, with BYD claiming a 10%-70% top-up of its 122kWh battery should take just five minutes. A top-up from 10%-97% should take nine minutes, while a 20-97% top-up could take just twelve minutes in temperatures as low as -30 deg C.
The chargers will be branded simply as ‘Flash’ chargers, except at Denza dealers, where they will be branded ‘Denza’. BYD is currently in talks with partners to introduce the new units at existing public charging stations. It claims the chargers will not be a drain on the National Grid, as they can be powered by on-site solar-powered battery packs.
Currently, the vast majority of EVs in the UK can charge at speeds of up to 350kW or less. Some newer models, like the BMW iX3 and MG IM6, can charge at around 400kW, but that’s nowhere near the 1500kW speeds of the new BYD chargers. However, the new tech could trickle down to other electric BYD models such as the Dolphin Surf or Seal.
According to our sister title Autocar, BYD is considering methods of disincentivising EV owners charging at much lower rates – around 50kW – from using the stations using time caps, so as not to hold up BYD customers.
More than 4000 flash chargers have already been installed in China. BYD is aiming for a global rollout of 20,000 by the end of 2026.
The Denza Z9 GT is due to arrive later this year in both plug-in hybrid and electric forms. It’ll rival the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Taycan.
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