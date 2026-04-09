New BYD 1500kW EV chargers can charge your car in five minutes

BYD has confirmed it will install 300 of its ultra high powered flash chargers in the UK this year, which will be capable of charging EVs at speeds of up to 1500kW.

The new charging tech will launch at the same time as the Denza Z9 GT, the first model from BYD’s premium Denza brand. They will be by far the fastest chargers in the UK, and cars from any manufacturer will be able to use them.

At launch, the Denza Z9 GT will be the only car capable of charging at those speeds, with BYD claiming a 10%-70% top-up of its 122kWh battery should take just five minutes. A top-up from 10%-97% should take nine minutes, while a 20-97% top-up could take just twelve minutes in temperatures as low as -30 deg C.