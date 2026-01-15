They say you get what you pay for and, yes, it’s true that the BYD Dolphin Surf isn’t as accomplished as the Renault 5. It isn’t as quick or as sharp to drive, for instance.

However, it’s the best option for those on tighter budgets. The Dolphin Surf certainly isn’t as compromised as the rival Dacia Spring. Sure, the Leapmotor T03 is a closer call, but the Surf still has the edge, with stronger performance, faster charging and a longer range.

In mid-range Boost form, the Surf can officially travel for up to 200 miles following a full charge, compared with the Spring’s 140 miles and the T03’s 165 miles. What’s more, every Surf can manage a 10-80% top-up in around half an hour, compared with 45 minutes for the Spring and nearly an hour for the T03.