Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small electric car for value
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small electric car for value

This class embraces nimble city cars and handy small cars and continues onwards to encompass everything up to and including family-sized SUVs no more than 4.5 metres long...

Best small electric car for value

BYD Dolphin Surf Boost

BYD Dolphin Surf front right static

They say you get what you pay for and, yes, it’s true that the BYD Dolphin Surf isn’t as accomplished as the Renault 5. It isn’t as quick or as sharp to drive, for instance. 

However, it’s the best option for those on tighter budgets. The Dolphin Surf certainly isn’t as compromised as the rival Dacia Spring. Sure, the Leapmotor T03 is a closer call, but the Surf still has the edge, with stronger performance, faster charging and a longer range. 

In mid-range Boost form, the Surf can officially travel for up to 200 miles following a full charge, compared with the Spring’s 140 miles and the T03’s 165 miles. What’s more, every Surf can manage a 10-80% top-up in around half an hour, compared with 45 minutes for the Spring and nearly an hour for the T03. 

BYD Dolphin Surf dashboard

The Surf’s interior quality is a step above what you get in those rivals, too, as is the standard of its infotainment system. Every Surf comes with a crisp touchscreen with built-in smartphone mirroring. For reference, the Spring’s top trim is the only one to get a touchscreen and the T03 isn’t available with smartphone mirroring. There are simply fewer caveats with the Surf. 

