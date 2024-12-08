New BYD Dolphin and Citroën e-C3 vs MG 4

Here’s a shocker for you: if you look at our new car data, grab your calculator and punch some buttons, you’ll find that the average price of the 98 fully electric cars listed is a whisker over £59,000. Astonishingly, that means the posh and luxurious BMW i5 saloon currently represents the mean average cost for buying a new electric car outright, despite hardly being a car for the masses.

It’s enough to make you think that the concept of a ‘cheap electric car’ remains rather far-fetched in 2024. So, what if you’re dead set on an electric vehicle (EV) but don’t have a bottomless bank account? Well, don’t be disheartened, because things are getting better. A few car manufacturers are wising up to the fact that many would-be buyers have found EV ownership out of reach for too long, and they’re now clamouring to satisfy this market.

To find out exactly what a more modestly priced EV gives you for your investment, we decided to grab three prime examples and set off on the kind of weekend road trip that any family car needs to be able to cope with. We’d start by heading to Hayling Island Beach in Hampshire to see how they fare in town and on the motorway, and then meander across to the New Forest to put their practicality, driving manners and tech to the test. Heading back to London, we’d stop to top up our cars’ batteries, giving us a chance to check their real-world range and efficiency.