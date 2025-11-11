New Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range offers 421 miles for £33k

On sale 2026 Price from £32,935

If the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross aims to prove anything, it’s that slow and steady wins the race. Indeed, it was the last of Citroën’s models to go fully electric and its launch lagged behind rivals slightly. However, it used that extra time before its debut to maximise its package – especially with the new launch of the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range, which promises one of the best electric ranges at its price point.

The ë-C5 Aircross Long Range receives a larger 97kWh (usable capacity) battery that ups the official electric range from 322 miles on standard versions – an already competitive figure – to 421 miles, which is further than even the Tesla Model Y.