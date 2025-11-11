New Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range offers 421 miles for £33k
This new version of Citroën’s family SUV offers an extended electric range and qualifies for the full £3750 Electric Car Grant...
On sale 2026 Price from £32,935
If the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross aims to prove anything, it’s that slow and steady wins the race. Indeed, it was the last of Citroën’s models to go fully electric and its launch lagged behind rivals slightly. However, it used that extra time before its debut to maximise its package – especially with the new launch of the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross Long Range, which promises one of the best electric ranges at its price point.
The ë-C5 Aircross Long Range receives a larger 97kWh (usable capacity) battery that ups the official electric range from 322 miles on standard versions – an already competitive figure – to 421 miles, which is further than even the Tesla Model Y.
What’s more, the new super-efficient variant won’t cost you an arm and a leg to buy, because it officially qualifies for the full Government Electric Car Grant, receiving a discount of £3750 on the list price.
That means prices for the ë-C5 Aircross Long Range will start at £32,935 with the grant included – just £370 more than the entry-level model with the smaller battery, despite having 99 miles more range.
The ë-C5 Aircross is the third model to receive the tier one £3750 government grant, alongside the Ford Puma Gen-E and Ford E-Tourneo Courier. It means the ë-C5 Aircross Long Range significantly undercuts rivals like the Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq on price, both of which offer less range. The Peugeot e-3008 offers a maximum of 435 miles, but you’ll have to pay a lot more for one of those.
Three trims are available with the new ë-C5 Aircross Long Range: You, Plus and Max. Entry-level You trim gets 19in alloy wheels, a 13in infotainment touchscreen, wireless phone charging and adaptive cruise control.
Stepping up to Plus trim gets you some nicer fabrics inside, ambient lighting, tinted windows, keyless entry, front parking sensors and a 180-degree reversing camera.
Top-spec Max trim gets a head-up display, heated front seats and steering wheel, a hands-free tailgate and some extra driving aids. It also comes with a heat pump as standard to maximise battery efficiency.
If all-electric power isn’t for you, then the C5 Aircross is also available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
The ë-C5 Aircross Long Range is available to order now, and we’d expect it to arrive in showrooms early next year.
