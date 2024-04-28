New Ferrari Purosangue & Lotus Eletre vs Bentley Bentayga

If, like many, you have an unhealthy addiction to social media app TikTok, you might have come across Steve Varsano, a private jet broker with millions of followers and (we assume) many more millions in the bank.

Operating from his opulent showroom on London’s Park Lane, complete with an Airbus fuselage in the reception, no less, Varsano’s videos delve into the intricacies of purchasing a private jet. It’s a fascinating process that few of us will experience first hand, and it’s remarkably similar to acquiring a super-SUV.

Whether you’re in the market for a Bentley or a Bombardier, the same basic questions need answering. How much are you willing to spend? How much room do you need for people and luggage? How far do you want to travel? Interior appointments need to be selected, too, and there’s the issue of whether you can handle the operating costs. Happily, What Car? is here to help, and our advice comes without the hefty invoice that Varsano will hand you.