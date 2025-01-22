New £37k KGM Actyon SUV to rival Kia Sportage

We've already driven the KGM Actyon, and found that it offers a pretty composed ride over lumps and bumps in the road, even though its suspension is on the firmer side, so it never quite feels completely settled. The steering can feel a bit vague around sharp corners, although for the size of the car it had an impressively tight turning circle.

The Actyon should officially return fuel economy of 33.1mpg, which is on the lower end of what you’d expect for a purely combustion-powered large SUV, and fractionally less than the Torres.

Outside, the Actyon combines a coupé-style roofline with reworked front and rear ends that blend aspects from both the Torres and its electrified sibling, the EVX. Instead of the grille that the Torres flaunts on its front bumper, the Actyon gets an LED light bar, with daytime running lights inspired by the black elements on the South Korean flag.

Inside, the Actyon gets the same panoramic 12.3in infotainment and digital instrument touchscreens as the Torres, which is clunky in operation and a step behind those in the Hyundai Tuscon and Kia Sportage. It’s slightly disappointing that there are no physical buttons for climate control – this is all adjusted via the central touchscreen, which can be quite a distraction.

The screen is located behind a flat-bottomed steering wheel, which is wide enough to give a good view of the driver’s display. The glovebox provides decent space for a tablet or laptop.