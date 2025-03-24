New MG4 looks to Cyberster sports car for smart new styling

An MG spokesman told What Car? that the Chinese market electric car, shown here, is based on a new chassis platform, although further details are scarce.

It’s possible these underpinnings could form the basis of a new MG5 estate, a model which is understood to be in its twilight years, although the larger dimensions of the MG4 could render the estate redundant in the car maker's range.

Papers filed with the Chinese authorities point to a single electric motor producing 161bhp, which is less than the 168bhp in the entry-level version of the current car. But as with today’s model, more powerful versions could join the range in the future, although it’s unknown whether the firm will replace the 429bhp MG4 XPower hot hatchback – which we lived with for six months last year.

But despite the lack of power relative to today’s entry-level car, performance and range could yet be improved. MG’s filings tell us the car will weigh 1485kg, which is a significant reduction on the 1655kg of today’s car, and less than the Citroën e-C4 (1571kg), Kia Niro EV (1757kg) and Volkswagen ID 3 (1815kg).