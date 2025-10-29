New Toyota Corolla concept: best-selling family car gets radical transformation
Toyota’s new Corolla concept brings a massive overhaul to its best-selling model, looking towards a radical tech-focused future...
On sale 2027 Price from £30,000 (est)
Every once in a while, it’s good to have a fresh start, whether it’s something as little as changing your hairstyle, or as big as completely changing the layout of your home. The new Toyota Corolla concept errs on the more dramatic end of that spectrum, introducing a radical new design that leaves it almost unrecognisable from the Corolla we know today.
As it’s entering into its thirteenth generation, having been launched nearly 60 years ago, you could argue that the Corolla deserves a fresh start. Though, that’s not to say it’s not still hugely popular in its current form. Indeed, the Corolla is the best-selling model of all time. But as more of its rivals, such as the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf move towards electrification in the coming years, the Japanese model must stay competitive.
That means the next-generation Toyota Corolla will be available with electric power for the first time, alongside hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and pure petrol options. No technical details have been revealed yet, but we do know that the Corolla would receive a completely new engine in its ICE forms.
While the new underpinnings will be required to facilitate both ICE and EV power, Toyota has suggested that the Corolla will offer the same amount of space inside regardless of which one you opt for.
The concept’s exterior look deviates radically from the Corolla we know today, with saloon-like proportions, a long windscreen stretching back onto the roof and a sculpted rear end that blends the rakish roofline with a ducktail spoiler.
It’s not confirmed if all of these design elements will make it to production, but there are suggestions that the 2027 Corolla will look largely similar to what was on display in Tokyo. Some of Toyota’s other recent concepts, such as the Aygo X Prologue and Urban Crossover (which became the new Aygo X and Urban Cruiser respectively), made it to production with minimal styling tweaks, so it would make sense for the Corolla to do the same.
Inside, the Corolla concept does away with the physical buttons and dials we know and love from the current car, swapping them for a more futuristic, tech-focused interior. Most functions are controlled via haptic buttons on the steering wheel or through a touchscreen that sits off to the side of the driver’s display, which is mounted behind the wheel. There’s also an optional touchscreen for the passenger, and the centre console has been replaced by a ‘floating’ pedestal, a control on which enables you to shift through the various drive modes.
Despite the Corolla's new, futuristic design, Toyota has confirmed that this is not an attempt to take it into more premium territory. That means we could see the new Corolla come in at a similar price point to what you'd pay today. For reference, the current model starts at £29,295 – around the same as the Golf, and cheaper than a Honda Civic.
