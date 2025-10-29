New Toyota Corolla concept: best-selling family car gets radical transformation

On sale 2027 Price from £30,000 (est)

Every once in a while, it’s good to have a fresh start, whether it’s something as little as changing your hairstyle, or as big as completely changing the layout of your home. The new Toyota Corolla concept errs on the more dramatic end of that spectrum, introducing a radical new design that leaves it almost unrecognisable from the Corolla we know today.

As it’s entering into its thirteenth generation, having been launched nearly 60 years ago, you could argue that the Corolla deserves a fresh start. Though, that’s not to say it’s not still hugely popular in its current form. Indeed, the Corolla is the best-selling model of all time. But as more of its rivals, such as the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf move towards electrification in the coming years, the Japanese model must stay competitive.