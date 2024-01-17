Used Range Rover Evoque long-term test

Why the P300e, though? Well, after my previous hybrid-engined Suzuki S-Cross, I'm all too mindful of the economy benefits that electrification brings, and being a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), the Evoque should do even more to keep my fuel consumption down. You see, while I typically criss-cross the country travelling between shoots from Monday to Friday, my weekends tend to be much more local. I often stay within a dozen miles of home in Twickenham, and – with its official all-electric range of 37 miles – plugging the P300e in overnight should give me more than enough juice to do my urban trundling without burning any petrol at all.

And yet the P300e is also the quickest model in the Evoque range, with 0-60mph taking just 6.1sec. It certainly oughtn't feel sluggish in urban traffic, and it might even serve to entertain when I find myself on the right road. Of course, I'm under no illusion that it'll handle like my Cupra Leon Estate did, but our test team gives the Evoque a solid four-star rating in this regard. In other words, I'm unlikely to find driving it a chore.