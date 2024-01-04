Renault Scenic E-Tech reader test team

To find out if the new Scenic has the wow factor to become a best-seller like its namesake, and whether it'll appeal more than the Nissan Ariya and Skoda Enyaq , we asked a panel of readers to tell us what they think of it.

Age 63

Job Retired

Drives Ford Galaxy, Mazda CX-3

“The Scenic is a great-looking car. The front end looks brilliant; I think it’s more attractive than many other new electric SUVs.

“The driving position is good, too, and the two digital screens up front are large and easy to read. The portrait-orientated touchscreen is responsive and clear, and I like how there are physical buttons for important controls, such as the air-con.

“I also like the idea of the camera-based rear-view mirror, because it means you’ll still be able to see what’s behind you if you’re carrying large, bulky items in the boot.

“Other neat touches include a fold-down rear armrest, which has two cupholders and two smartphone stands in it that can be twisted to angle phones towards each rear seat passenger.

“The sunroof’s variable shade is clever; you can keep the sun off children in the back seats, while allowing it into the front. There’s not much foot space for those sitting in the rear seats, though.

“My big concern with electric cars, prior to finding out about the Scenic, was range. However, the 380-mile capacity of the larger-battery model would be acceptable. Having the heat pump should also help it retain its range in the winter.”