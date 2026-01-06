Revised Peugeot 408 gets new looks, smart lighting and boosted power

As before, the entry-level petrol engine option is a 1.2-litre mild hybrid , but power is unchanged at 143bhp, there’s a small improvement in official fuel economy. There’s also a plug-in hybrid with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine and an electric motor. Power has increased to 237bhp (from 222bhp), and the battery is larger than before (14.6kWh versus 12.4kWh), boosting its official electric range from 40 to 53 miles.

The LED headlights are positioned slightly lower in a redesigned front bumper, and they consist of two thin modules, one responsible for dipped beam and the other for main beam. They are virtually invisible when they’re not in use. Higher-spec GT and GT Exclusive trims upgrade them to beam-altering Matrix LEDs.

The e-408 retains the same 58.2kWh (usable capacity) battery as before, but range increases by two miles to 283 miles under official figures. However, it has a new pre-conditioning function that can bring the battery up to the optimal temperature to achieve maximum charging speeds. The EV also features V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality for powering or charging external devices such as e-bikes and power tools, although the adapter required is an optional accessory.

Both models feature a new Flare Green paint option (taking the number of available hues to six) that appears to morph from yellow in sunlight to deep green in the shade.

Other design additions include a new 19in alloy wheel option featuring geometric shapes and diamond-cut surfaces. These are standard with GT trim and optional on Allure and Allure Business variants. The plug-in hybrid GT Exclusive comes with 20in wheels.