Skoda Elroq long-term test

The Elroq isn’t the worst offender for this. Far from it, in fact. But to change the fan speed, you have to tap a button below the screen to bring up the climate menu, then you have to tap the fan speed on the opposite side of the screen to the driver.

The Superb has a much better solution to this: the ‘Smart Dial’. Below the infotainment screen there are three dials with 32mm digital displays: two for adjusting the temperature and an interchangeable central dial for the fan speed, volume and drive modes. You simply push the central dial to swap between each function.

It’s a brilliant setup and I wish my Elroq had the same. It’s so simple and intuitive to use, with no need to take your eyes off the road and lean across to adjust the fan speed on the screen. Likewise with the volume. My Elroq has a big touch-sensitive slider for this below the screen, which isn’t very responsive. In the Superb, you simply push the central dial to bring up the volume and twist. It works every time.