Skoda Elroq long-term test
The Skoda Elroq is one of our favourite electric SUVs, but what's it like to live with? Our Used Cars Writer is finding out...
The car Skoda Elroq Edition 85 Run by George Hill, Used Cars Writer
Why it’s here To find out whether Skoda’s smallest electric SUV can deliver the all-round greatness it promises
Needs to Be comfortable, practical and easy to live with in a city. A good real-world range will be important, too
Miles covered 7500 List price £38,650 Best Price £31,995 Price as tested £44,485 Official range 360 miles Test range 285 miles
17 November 2025 – Context is everything
I’m really enjoying life with my Skoda Elroq. It’s been a great companion so far, thanks to its long range, comfortable ride and spacious, practical interior. I’ve had very few issues with it.
However, a week with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Skoda Superb Estate has highlighted a usability issue with my car: the climate controls. Now, I will admit, I’m a big fan of buttons. I find cars with too many touchscreen-based controls not only irritating, but also distracting, because they often require you to take your eyes off the road to make small adjustments. The Tesla Model Y is a prime example of how distracting this can be and, unfortunately, it’s a trend that doesn’t seem to be going away.
The Elroq isn’t the worst offender for this. Far from it, in fact. But to change the fan speed, you have to tap a button below the screen to bring up the climate menu, then you have to tap the fan speed on the opposite side of the screen to the driver.
The Superb has a much better solution to this: the ‘Smart Dial’. Below the infotainment screen there are three dials with 32mm digital displays: two for adjusting the temperature and an interchangeable central dial for the fan speed, volume and drive modes. You simply push the central dial to swap between each function.
It’s a brilliant setup and I wish my Elroq had the same. It’s so simple and intuitive to use, with no need to take your eyes off the road and lean across to adjust the fan speed on the screen. Likewise with the volume. My Elroq has a big touch-sensitive slider for this below the screen, which isn’t very responsive. In the Superb, you simply push the central dial to bring up the volume and twist. It works every time.
In the end, my week with the Superb didn’t make me love my Elroq any less — it just reminded me how much of a difference a few well-placed buttons can make. For all its strengths, the Elroq still leaves me stretching and tapping where a simple twist would do, proving that sometimes the smallest issue can have a big impact. Perhaps the Elroq will be eligible for the Smart Dials when it has its mid-life update.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Skoda Elroq?
If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a new Skoda.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.