Skoda’s smart connected driving tech, explained

Skoda has a long-held a philosophy of designing cars that are Simply Clever. Whether it’s a ticket holder in the windscreen, an umbrella in the door, or an automatically sliding boot cover, Skoda has continually thought outside the box and gone the extra mile to find a wealth of ways to make life on the road easier, less stressful and simply better.

But what about tech? As more of our devices and lives become more connected – syncing and sharing data and information over the cloud – that extends to the cars we drive, too. Blending the always-online capability of Skoda Connect in your car with the MySkoda app in your pocket, you can now control many features from the comfort of your sofa make journeys easier and more time- and cost-efficient.

But how does it all work in practice? And how has Skoda put you in control to keep all of this technology to make it Simply Clever, rather than simply confusing?