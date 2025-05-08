New Skoda Enyaq vRS gets 335bhp and four-wheel drive
New performance version of Skoda's electric family SUV can hit 62mph in 5.4sec...
On sale Summer 2025 | Price from £51,660
To most of us, the Skoda Enyaq is thought of us as a practical and comfortable electric family SUV, but thanks to the launch of the new Enyaq vRS, Skoda wants us to think of it as being sporty as well.
The performance figures certainly suggest we should. With 335bhp coming from its dual electric motors – which also give the car four-wheel drive – it’s the most powerful Enyaq in the line-up, and is capable of sprinting up to 62mph in just 5.4sec. For comparison, the previous range-topper, the 85X, could do the same feat in 6.7sec, while the rival Hyundai Ioniq 5N can reduce that time substantially, to 3.4sec. The Enyaq vRS’ top speed is limited to 111mph.
Like the Elroq vRS launched earlier this year, the Enyaq vRS can charge at a peak rate of 185kW – faster than the 175kW which the 85X can manage. And that means topping up the car’s 79kWh (usable capacity) battery from 10-80% could take as little as 26 minutes if you charge up using the fastest public chargers.
Speaking of the battery, it provides an official electric range of 340 miles. That means the Enyaq vRS can take you further between charges than the rival Hyundai Ioniq 5N, which has an official range of 278 miles.
As with the previous Enyaq vRS, the new car will be available both as a standard SUV and as a more svelte SUV-coupé. Both cars feature Skoda’s new Tech-Deck front-end design, with a large gloss black front section hiding a plethora of safety sensors behind it. To go with their more aggressive front and rear bumper designs, both cars receive black painted accents, tinted rear windows and plenty of vRS badging.
Inside, you’ll find leather or microsuede trim depending on what style of Enyaq you choose, alongside a 5.0in digital driver’s display and a 13.0in infotainment touchscreen.
In the regular Enyaq, we’ve found the infotainment system to offer quick responses and plenty of features – including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring if you’d rather use your phone’s apps. It’s also nice that there are some physical buttons below the screen for commonly used functions. vRS models also receive a head-up display which can put the most useful information into your line of sight, plus a reversing camera and an upgraded 12-speaker stereo by Canton.
Standard equipment in both cars includes Matrix LED headlights which can shape their beams to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers, plus electrically adjustable front seats with a massage function and adaptive suspension, which allows you to tailor the car’s ride to the road you’re on. A heat pump, which allows for more efficient heating of the car’s interior, is available as an option.
There’s no change to the amount of luggage either car can carry, so expect the both to haul nine carry-on suitcases – more than the VW ID 4 can manage.
Prices for the Enyaq vRS start from £51,660, rising to £53,560 for the Enyaq Coupé vRS. That means the Enyaq will undercut its Ioniq 5N rival by more than £10,000.
