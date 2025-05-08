New Skoda Enyaq vRS gets 335bhp and four-wheel drive

On sale Summer 2025 | Price from £51,660

To most of us, the Skoda Enyaq is thought of us as a practical and comfortable electric family SUV, but thanks to the launch of the new Enyaq vRS, Skoda wants us to think of it as being sporty as well.

The performance figures certainly suggest we should. With 335bhp coming from its dual electric motors – which also give the car four-wheel drive – it’s the most powerful Enyaq in the line-up, and is capable of sprinting up to 62mph in just 5.4sec. For comparison, the previous range-topper, the 85X, could do the same feat in 6.7sec, while the rival Hyundai Ioniq 5N can reduce that time substantially, to 3.4sec. The Enyaq vRS’ top speed is limited to 111mph.