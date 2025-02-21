NEW REVIEWS:

Stellantis to roll out self-driving technology across its brands
Stellantis to roll out self-driving technology across its brands

Citroën, Peugeot and Vauxhall’s parent company has developed technology to allow drivers to go completely hands-free on the road...

Stellantis AutoDrive system
Eleanor Cooper
Published21 February 2025
Knight Rider, the 1980s action series, followed the adventures of K.I.T.T. – a car which could drive itself. And 40 years later, the average road car is set to be able to do it, too.

Stellantis, the parent company of Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, is ready to roll out its new self-driving STLA AutoDrive technology that will enable drivers to go completely hands-free on the road.

Indeed, at speeds of up to 37mph, drivers will be able to enable an autonomous mode on their car which will manage steering, braking and safe distances. 

Sensors will monitor traffic and weather conditions, and will notify drivers when AutoDrive is available. It’ll be operated using a physical button, and will enable Level 3 autonomy – meaning the car will completely take over all aspects of driving, and the driver will only need to intervene when prompted by the system.

Stellantis AutoDrive sensors

Stellantis hasn’t announced when the technology will be available, or for which models, but an official video shows AutoDrive in operation on the American market Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV. That model shares its platform with the next generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio suggesting they could be among the first vehicles to receive the feature. The electric Stelvio is expected later this year, the Giulia EV in 2026.

This aims to allow drivers to make more valuable use of their time, so that they can temporarily engage in other activities such as catching up on emails or reading a book.

Stellantis claims its AutoDrive system will also be functional at night and in more difficult weather conditions, such as light rain.

At higher speeds, ‘hands-on’ and ‘hands-off, eyes on’ autonomy will be available, which is aided by cruise control and lane centering functions, alongside some work from the driver. 

Stellantis is looking to develop its more advanced Level 3 autonomy at speeds of up to 59mph, with the potential of operating in off-road conditions.

