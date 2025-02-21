Stellantis to roll out self-driving technology across its brands

Knight Rider, the 1980s action series, followed the adventures of K.I.T.T. – a car which could drive itself. And 40 years later, the average road car is set to be able to do it, too.

Stellantis, the parent company of Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, is ready to roll out its new self-driving STLA AutoDrive technology that will enable drivers to go completely hands-free on the road.

Indeed, at speeds of up to 37mph, drivers will be able to enable an autonomous mode on their car which will manage steering, braking and safe distances.