New Jeep Wagoneer S revealed as 592bhp electric SUV

Jeep is yet to confirm an exact range, but the brand is promising more than 300 miles on a full change: it’ll need that in order to compete with the 319-mile Model Y, 330-mile Q8 e-tron and 380-mile iX previously mentioned – those are official ranges, we should mention, and neither model is likely to match those figures in real-world conditions. Although we're yet to be told a maximum charge rate, Jeep says you'll be able go from a 5-80% charge in 28min using a rapid charger.

Inside, the Wagoneer S is very luxurious. Synthetic leather is everywhere and, from sitting in it ourselves, we can confirm it feels suitably premium, even if a Range Rover is going to feel more expensive still. You have four screens at your disposal across the dashboard, measuring 45in in total. The centre one controls your infotainment and the one below it your climate control functions. You also have a display for the driver and passenger respectively. Heated and ventilated front and rear seats will be standard, as is a 19-speaker sound system made by high-end audio equipment maker McIntosh.