New Jeep Wagoneer S revealed as 592bhp electric SUV
New Jeep Wagoneer S is the American brand's quickest SUV ever, and promises more than 300 miles on a charge...
On sale Early 2025 | Price from £90,000 (est)
The US is often considered a country of excess, so is the new Jeep Wagoneer S going to buck that belief? Not in the slightest. This is a large, lavish electric SUV – and one that possesses more horsepower than a Porsche 911 GT3 sports car.
That said, when it comes to acceleration, the American brand is pitting the Wagoneer S against the Tesla Model Y Performance: as per the spirit of one-upmanship, the official 0-62mph time of the Wagoneer S is 0.1sec quicker than that of its rival, at 3.4sec.
As well as its 592bhp and 617lb ft of instantaneous electric torque, four-wheel drive is also to thank for that result. In typical Jeep fashion, the four-wheel-drive system is also there to help make the Wagoneer S a capable 4x4 off-roader – in addition to automatic, sport and eco driving modes, there are also options for sand and snowy terrain.
The Wagoneer S draws power from a 100.5kWh (total capacity) battery and, while that’s larger than the battery you’ll find within a Y Performance, you’ll find similarly big batteries in the Audi Q8 e-tron 55 quattro and BMW iX xDrive50.
Jeep is yet to confirm an exact range, but the brand is promising more than 300 miles on a full change: it’ll need that in order to compete with the 319-mile Model Y, 330-mile Q8 e-tron and 380-mile iX previously mentioned – those are official ranges, we should mention, and neither model is likely to match those figures in real-world conditions. Although we're yet to be told a maximum charge rate, Jeep says you'll be able go from a 5-80% charge in 28min using a rapid charger.
Inside, the Wagoneer S is very luxurious. Synthetic leather is everywhere and, from sitting in it ourselves, we can confirm it feels suitably premium, even if a Range Rover is going to feel more expensive still.
You have four screens at your disposal across the dashboard, measuring 45in in total. The centre one controls your infotainment and the one below it your climate control functions. You also have a display for the driver and passenger respectively.
Heated and ventilated front and rear seats will be standard, as is a 19-speaker sound system made by high-end audio equipment maker McIntosh.
There’s lots of interior space available, with rear passenger room bettering Jeep’s current largest offering in the UK, the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Even if you’re six-foot tall, there’s plenty of leg room left over. Head room is less extensive, but there’s still more than enough for most people to feel comfortable.
The only thing we were unable to access was the boot. It’s likely to be down on space next to some rivals, because the sloping roof and ‘floating rear wing’ cuts into the area. On the plus side, due to that sleek rear, the Wagoneer S is the most aerodynamic Jeep ever made, which will again help with its range.
The Jeep Wagoneer S will be arriving on North American shores later this year, with the model getting to the UK in early 2025. Prices are yet to be announced, but, considering the Wagoneer S will top the brand’s UK range, expect to fork out around £90,000: a Model Y Performance asks around £30,000 less from you, while the Q8 e-tron 55 quattro and iX xDrive50 demand similar cash as the Jeep.
