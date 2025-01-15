NEW REVIEWS:

Strange driving laws: what are they and how much could you be fined?
Strange driving laws: what are they and how much could you be fined?

Did you know that you could be fined for getting out of the way of an emergency vehicle in the wrong way? Find out more about this and the UK's other little-known motoring offences...

Stuart Milne
Published15 January 2025
Strange driving laws: what are they and how much could you be fined?
Speed limits, dangerous driving, or using a mobile phone behind the wheel: the rules and laws around certain driving offences are well-known and generally well understood.

But did you know that carrying an unrestrained dog in your car could land you with a £5000 fine? Or that you could be fined £1000 if you sound your horn where you shouldn’t?

Below, we shine a light on the UK’s strangest driving laws that could leave you in hot water, and outline typical or worst-case fines. Of course, how you react to the police, the precise circumstances surrounding the event and your past track record can all play a part in the final outcome. And remember, if you decide to contest a minor infringement in court, it could cost you far more than the initial ticket.

