NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy: the UK's most affordable SUVs
slideshow

The 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy: the UK's most affordable SUVs

Think all SUVs are expensive? Well, these models might make you think again – especially after you've factored in our discounts...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Updated04 November 2024
The 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy: the UK's most affordable SUVs
Seat Arona with Target Price logo
Nissan Juke front cornering
Nissan Juke dashboard
Hyundai Bayon 2021 front cornering in car park
Hyundai Bayon 2021 dashboard
MG ZS Hybrid front right driving
MG ZS Hybrid dashboard
Vauxhall Mokka hybrid driving front
Jonty Renk test driving Vauxhall Mokka
Renault Captur front cornering
Oliver Young test driving Renault Captur
Red Kia Stonic front cornering
Red Kia Stonic right driving
Seat Arona front cornering
Kiall Garrett in Seat Arona
Red Citroën C4 front right driving
Citroën C4 interior dashboard
Dacia Duster front right driving
Dan Jones test driving Dacia Duster
Suzuki Ignis front right driving
Suzuki Ignis test drive
Image 1 of 21

One of the reasons why SUVs are so popular is that they offer a lot of what new car buyers are looking for, including a feeling of safety, a high driving position and lots of space.

The downside? In a lot of cases, they're more expensive than their family car counterparts. So, what if you're looking for one on a budget?

Here, we name the 10 cheapest new SUVs you can buy in the UK and show you how much you can save on each of them with our New Car Deals.

To determine the list, we've used data from manufacturer websites and What Car?'s deals pages, which display the list price and trim levels specific to each car. Following this, we then rank the cars accordingly. In this instance, the list price is the on-the-road (OTR) price, so includes factors such as the first year of road tax, number plates and registration fees.

If any of the cars on this list do appeal, you can follow the review links to read more about the car or click on the deals link to discover more discounts.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Citroen e-C3 side driving with Target Price logo
Slideshow

Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs

Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Best of

Best-selling cars in the UK: new car sales fall in October

executive-car-reliability-audi-a4-volvo-v60-3-series
Slideshow

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable executive cars

2025 Suzuki e Vitara front driving off-road
News

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed as brand’s first electric car

Nissan Qashqai 2022 front cornering
Advice

The most popular car colours – and the least wanted

most-reliable-family-cars-toyota_corolla_and_honda_civic
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable family cars

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT