The 10 slowest-depreciating SUVs

It's an unfortunate fact that every new car begins losing value the moment you drive it away from the showroom, but the rate at which models shed pounds and pence varies wildly.

SUVs are now some of the most popular cars on UK roads, and that desirability means they can be protected from the dreaded hand of depreciation better than some other classes of car. Still, the gap between the best and the worst is vast indeed. Here we list the 10 models of SUV that lose the least value in their first three years and 36,000 miles of life.

