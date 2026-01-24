Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The Best used cars for learner drivers
The Best used cars for learner drivers

Costs for new drivers are spiralling, so we reveal the best used cars for learners that have group three insurance or lower, and can be purchased for £10,000 or less...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published24 January 2026
Used Renault Twingo 2014-2019 front
Used Renault Twingo 2014-2019 dash
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 front cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 interior
Used Citroen C1 2014-2022 front
Used Citroen C1 2014-2022 dash
Used Skoda Fabia 2015-2021 front
Used Skoda Fabia 2015-2021 dash
Used Seat Ibiza 2017-present front three-quarters
Used Seat Ibiza 2017-present dashboard
Used Nissan Micra 2017-present
Used Nissan Micra 2017-present
Used Volkswagen Up 2012-2023 front
Used Volkswagen Up 2012-2023 dash
Used Volkswagen Polo 2018-present front
Used Volkswagen Polo 18-present dash
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback (17-present) front
Used Kia Picanto Hatchback (17-present) dash
Used Hyundai i10 2020-present front tracking
Used Hyundai i10 2020-present dash
Nowadays, it feels like the odds are stacked against new drivers, especially the younger ones. Regardless of how much they have to pay – or indeed how long they have to wait – for their driving lessons and tests, it’s the sky-high cost of insuring a car that puts most teenagers off driving.

As such, we’ve compiled a list of the most affordable used cars in low insurance groups. All of them are in insurance group three or lower and most can be had for less than £10,000, so they should be perfectly suited to novice drivers trying to get on the roads.

If you're interested in finding any of the cars mentioned here, head over to What Car?'s used car deals pages to find lots of cars listed for sale at a great price.

