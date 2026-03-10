If you opt for the optional Sport Chrono pack, you receive a push-to-pass function that delivers an extra 120bhp, as well as a designated Track mode.

The Cayenne S Electric receives the same 113kWh battery as its siblings, but it has the longest range of the three, at an official 405 miles. That’s 40 miles more than the equivalent iX M70 xDrive, but the most efficient version of that car can officially manage up to 426 miles.

That hefty battery should't take long to top up, either, with maximum charging speeds of up to 400kW. If you can find a public charger quick enough, a 10-80% top-up could take just 16 minutes – but such speedy units are currently few and far between in the UK.

To differentiate it from its siblings, the Cayenne S Electric gets some silver cladding around its front and rear bumpers, as well as S-specific 20in alloy wheels.