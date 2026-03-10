New £100k Porsche Cayenne S Electric revealed with 657bhp
New mid-range high performance SUV can travel 405 miles on a single charge...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £99,990
The term ‘happy medium’ refers to something that avoids extremes, and sits comfortably in the middle of two opposing ends of a spectrum. In many ways, the Porsche Cayenne S Electric will offer a happy medium alternative to the less powerful Cayenne Electric and thundering Cayenne Turbo Electric – but that’s not to say it won’t offer huge performance.
Indeed, the new Porsche Cayenne S Electric will sit smack bang in the middle of the Cayenne Electric lineup. Like its stablemates, it’ll be powered by a four-wheel-drive set-up, combining two motors (one driving the front wheels and one driving the rear wheels) which will offer up to 657bhp when you activate Launch Control. That’s a cool 255bhp more than the regular Cayenne Electric, but it’s some way off the massive 1140bhp output of the Cayenne Turbo.
With that juice, the new Cayenne S Electric manages a top speed of 155mph and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in just 3.8sec – on par with a BMW iX M70 xDrive.
If you opt for the optional Sport Chrono pack, you receive a push-to-pass function that delivers an extra 120bhp, as well as a designated Track mode.
The Cayenne S Electric receives the same 113kWh battery as its siblings, but it has the longest range of the three, at an official 405 miles. That’s 40 miles more than the equivalent iX M70 xDrive, but the most efficient version of that car can officially manage up to 426 miles.
That hefty battery should't take long to top up, either, with maximum charging speeds of up to 400kW. If you can find a public charger quick enough, a 10-80% top-up could take just 16 minutes – but such speedy units are currently few and far between in the UK.
To differentiate it from its siblings, the Cayenne S Electric gets some silver cladding around its front and rear bumpers, as well as S-specific 20in alloy wheels.
You can also specify options that were previously exclusive to the Turbo, such as yellow ceramic brake callipers, torque vectoring (a system that controls how much power is sent to each individual wheel) and active suspension.
Inside, it will receive the same layout as other versions of the Cayenne Electric, with Porsche’s ‘Flow Display’, which comprises a curved central touchscreen with upper and lower portions, alongside a 14.25in digital instrument cluster and a 14.9in passenger display. There are physical buttons below the central display and on the steering wheel for more common functions like climate and audio, and there’s the option of a head-up display.
Prices for the new Porsche Cayenne S Electric start at £99,900 – around £16,000 more than a regular Cayenne Electric, but £31,000 less than the Turbo. For reference, you’ll fork out at least £114,305 for a BMW iX M70 xDrive.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here