Best used city cars

Not only are city cars smaller than your average car, but they also keep motoring costs manageable too. You'll find they have lower insurance groups and fuel consumption, and cheaper overall buying and running costs. They can serve anyone from young drivers to urban commuters admirably.

Sadly, city cars are a dying breed bought new, but the good news is they are still extensively available on the used market, and there are lots of great options whatever your budget. Here, we've brought together 10 of the best used city cars.