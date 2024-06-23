Top 20 cheapest cars to insure in 2024

Although car insurance premiums in the UK went up by an average of only 1% in the first three months of 2024, the bad news is that they are currently the highest they have ever been, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). This means the average cost of a comprehensive policy for a private motorist is now £635 – a 24% increase on the same period last year, when the average premium was £478*.

The ABI tracks the price of 28 million car insurance policies that are taken out each year, and the claims made on them. It says the average cost of an insurance payout in January to March 2024 was £4800, which is 8% up on the previous quarter. This is blamed on increases in the cost of repairs, the cost of replacement vehicles and payouts due to the ft.

When looking for a new car that ’s cheap to insure – especially with young drivers in mind – start by checking its insurance group, because that will give you a good indication of how pricey the premiums will be. All cars are assigned a group ranging from 1 to 50, taking into account the car’s price when new, what safety systems are fitted and what security features it has, plus how susceptible it is to accident damage, how much it is likely to cost to repair and how long that work will take.