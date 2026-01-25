The Best used convertibles

Best used convertibles

Image 1 of 21

You might think that UK drivers wouldn’t particularly care for open-top, convertible cars but, despite the unpredictable climate, we buy more than most European countries. That's good news if you want one as it means there’s a good number of very affordable used examples available.

What’s more, there’s a used convertible to suit every taste – from practical and family-friendly four-seaters to small, sporty two-seaters.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile