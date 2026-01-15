Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best convertible for value
Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best convertible for value

A good convertible should obviously offer wind-in-the-hair thrills, but, we’re looking for a car that also delivers an enjoyable drive and a four-seat interior that makes you feel special...

Best convertible for value

Mini Cooper Convertible S Classic

Mini Cooper Convertible front cornering

The bijou Mini Cooper Convertible is classy enough that you could imagine it sharing driveway space with an Aston Martin. It makes perfect sense if you have the means: reserve the big, V8-powered brute for long, indulgent trips, and pick the Mini for more mundane missions for which the DB12 would seem excessive – but you still want to feel the sun on your face.

Mini Cooper Convertible dashboard

Actually, the Mini is classy enough that no one would question whether your pockets are deep enough for an Aston Martin or not; it has many of the hallmarks of a plaything for the wealthy, without the high price. If any doubters came out for a spin with you, they’d witness the fact that the interior quality is a match for the Mercedes-Benz CLE. Then they’d be impressed
by the 201bhp engine’s decidedly naughty turn of speed and – at journey’s end – they’d assume you were doing rather well for yourself.

The CLE is a much better car when it comes to comfort, practicality and refinement. But with the Mini, you can still bask in the knowledge that you’re driving the best-value version of the cheapest convertible on sale today... and no one would guess to look at it.

