James Bond is a lucky git. Not only might he find the Aston Martin DB12 on his company car shortlist, but he also regularly finds himself in situations when he gets to use all of its performance – not just for fun, but because it’s in our nation’s best interests.

Chances are that a day’s work will have him evading baddies, and the DB12’s 671bhp V8 engine is just the job. It thrusts the car from 0-62mph in just 3.7sec, no doubt delivering a rush of endorphins as part of the process as a fringe benefit.