Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best convertible for thrills
A good convertible should obviously offer wind-in-the-hair thrills, but, we’re looking for a car that also delivers an enjoyable drive and a four-seat interior that makes you feel special...
Aston Martin DB12 Volante 4.0 V8
James Bond is a lucky git. Not only might he find the Aston Martin DB12 on his company car shortlist, but he also regularly finds himself in situations when he gets to use all of its performance – not just for fun, but because it’s in our nation’s best interests.
Chances are that a day’s work will have him evading baddies, and the DB12’s 671bhp V8 engine is just the job. It thrusts the car from 0-62mph in just 3.7sec, no doubt delivering a rush of endorphins as part of the process as a fringe benefit.
But the DB12 does more, much more, to make its driver feel good, even if you’re not a double 0 agent. For starters, with the roof down, nothing gets between your ears and the spine-tingling bellow of the exhaust. Then there’s the way the DB12 responds so obediently to every demand you make of it; it gets properly stuck in to corners, as if it was a much smaller, lighter car, and that means you can take full advantage of all the power beneath the Crockett & Jones on your right foot.
Then there’s the fact that you feel so special, so privileged to drive such an opulently finished machine. One might say the DB12 has a licence to thrill.
