The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK

Just like you would with a private car, if you’re in the market for a new company car, you’ll want to keep a close eye on long-term costs. That means choosing a model that doesn’t attract too much benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.

As our company car tax guide explains, the cars with the lowest BIK rates – and therefore the cheapest to run as a company car – have both the lowest list prices and emissions figures. As a result, the cheapest company cars to buy are all fully-electric and could cost you just a few pounds per month to run.

Even so, you’ll still need to consider other factors before you sign up – not least how far you’ll be able to travel before plugging into a charger. To help you make the right decision, we’ve compiled this list of the 15 cheapest company cars to run in the UK.

Each model is accompanied by the What Car? road testers’ rating out of five stars, the name of the cheapest version, the official range and the monthly BIK tax for a 20% and 40% tax payer in 2025/26 – not to mention a link to our full review so you can find out more about each car.

And if you decide none of these options are the right fit for you, you can read about the cheapest petrol-powered company cars or check any car’s BIK rate in seconds using our company car tax calculator.

