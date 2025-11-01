Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK
slideshow

The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK

It’s possible to run a company car for just £7.50 per month in BIK tax. We share the 15 cheapest company cars in the UK...

Author Avatar
by
Jack Mortimer
Published01 November 2025
The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK
Dacia Spring front right driving
MG4 front cornering
Claire Evans test driving MG4 EV XPower
Renault 4 front cornering
Renault 4 dashboard with driver
Mini Cooper Electric JCW front right driving
Mini Cooper Electric JCW dashboard
Fiat 500e front cornering
Fiat 500e dashboard
GWM Ora 03 GT front cornering
GWM Ora 03 GT dashboard
Vauxhall Frontera front right driving
Vauxhall Frontera Electric dashboard
Hyundai Inster front right driving
Oliver Young test driving Hyundai Inster
Renault 5 front left driving
Renault 5 dashboard
Citroën ë-C3 Aircross front cornering
Oliver Young test driving Citroën ë-C3 Aircross
Citroen Ami front right tracking
Citroen Ami interior dashboard
Citroën ë-C3 front cornering
Citroën ë-C3 dashboard
Fiat Grande Panda Electric front left driving
Oliver Young test driving Fiat Grande Panda
BYD Dolphin Surf front cornering
BYD Dolphin Surf dashboard
Leapmotor T03 front cornering
Leapmotor T03 dashboard
Dacia Spring front right driving
Dacia Spring dashboard
Image 1 of 31

Just like you would with a private car, if you’re in the market for a new company car, you’ll want to keep a close eye on long-term costs. That means choosing a model that doesn’t attract too much benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.

As our company car tax guide explains, the cars with the lowest BIK rates – and therefore the cheapest to run as a company car – have both the lowest list prices and emissions figures. As a result, the cheapest company cars to buy are all fully-electric and could cost you just a few pounds per month to run.

Even so, you’ll still need to consider other factors before you sign up – not least how far you’ll be able to travel before plugging into a charger. To help you make the right decision, we’ve compiled this list of the 15 cheapest company cars to run in the UK.

Each model is accompanied by the What Car? road testers’ rating out of five stars, the name of the cheapest version, the official range and the monthly BIK tax for a 20% and 40% tax payer in 2025/26 – not to mention a link to our full review so you can find out more about each car. 

And if you decide none of these options are the right fit for you, you can read about the cheapest petrol-powered company cars or check any car’s BIK rate in seconds using our company car tax calculator.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Also consider

