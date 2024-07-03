Top 20 cheapest cars to insure in 2024

Although car insurance premiums in the UK went up by an average of only 1% in the first three months of 2024, the bad news is that they are currently the highest they have ever been, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). This means the average cost of a comprehensive policy for a private motorist is now £635 – a 24% increase on the same period last year, when the average premium was £478*.

When looking for a new car that ’s cheap to insure – especially with young drivers in mind – start by checking its insurance group, because that will give you a good indication of how pricey the premiums will be. All cars are assigned a group ranging from 1 to 50, taking into account the car’s price when new, what safety systems are fitted and what security features it has, plus how susceptible it is to accident damage, how much it is likely to cost to repair and how long that work will take.

The annual premiums we’ve quoted here are for a 23-year-old male, living in Bromley, Kent, with a clean licence, six years’ no-claims bonus, parking on the street and covering 8000 miles per year. While these are higher than they’d be for an older person with more of a no-claims discount and living in a less risky part of the country, they show that plenty of new cars are still affordable to insure for younger drivers.

Here, we count down the 20 cheapest new cars to insure, revealing how much they will cost for our average driver.

