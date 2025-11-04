Toyota announces new three-year fixed price insurance offer

Toyota customers will benefit from a new three-year fixed price insurance offer when they buy a new car from the Japanese firm.

Available between 1 November 2025 and 31 January 2026, the offer is available across nine models, including the bZ4X and the super popular Corolla.

Buyers of a new Aygo X will pay £300 per year to insure their car, while Corolla buyers will pay £495 annually – all the way up to £1080 per year to insure a new RAV4 plug-in hybrid. There’s also the option to pay in monthly instalments, though this will cost more than paying annually due to a transaction fee.