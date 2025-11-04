Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Toyota announces new three-year fixed price insurance offer
Toyota announces new three-year fixed price insurance offer

Eleanor Cooper
Updated04 November 2025
Toyota customers will benefit from a new three-year fixed price insurance offer when they buy a new car from the Japanese firm.

Available between 1 November 2025 and 31 January 2026, the offer is available across nine models, including the bZ4X and the super popular Corolla.

Buyers of a new Aygo X will pay £300 per year to insure their car, while Corolla buyers will pay £495 annually – all the way up to £1080 per year to insure a new RAV4 plug-in hybrid. There’s also the option to pay in monthly instalments, though this will cost more than paying annually due to a transaction fee.

Covered by Toyota Motor Insurance, the offer includes repairs from Toyota itself, a courtesy car while your car is in for repair, up to four additional eligible drivers and European driving coverage.

According to Toyota, there’s no obligation to remain with Toyota Motor Insurance for the full three years – drivers can choose to renew with a different provider at the end of a 12-month policy period if they wish.

In order to benefit from Toyota’s insurance offer, customers must be aged between 27 and 76, hold a full UK driving licence, have no convictions or pending prosecutions over the past five years and no fault insurance claims over the past three years. The new car must be registered before 28 February 2026.

Other models included in the offer are the Yaris, Yaris Cross, Prius and C-HR hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

