Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric long-term test: report 5

Although the centre and left hand seat back recline together when you pull the lever, it’s easy to separate them by pulling a cord on the top of the centre seat. This meant I could poke the golf clubs through the centre of the rear seats, and still be able to have passengers in the outer two seats if I’d needed to.

It certainly feels like many years of development have gone into making the mid-sized estate as easy as possible for people to live with. That’s no surprise because my Astra is the eighth generation of the model. It has been around since 1980, when it was the What Car? Car of the Year, so it’s got a long and rich heritage.

There are also plenty of versions to choose from, meaning that whatever type of power or body style your Astra has, it’ll have a familiar feel inside and out. The dashboard and most of the main controls are shared across all derivatives. And on the outside, there’s none of the futuristic, angular exterior styling you find on many other EVs.

In fact, it looks so similar to its traditionally-fuelled siblings that when I nipped into a local fuel station the other day for some groceries, the lady behind the counter asked me if I had any petrol to pay for this time. When I explained my car was an EV, she was pretty surprised. So, it’s a good option for anyone who wants to go electric, but doesn’t want to shout about it to the rest of the world.