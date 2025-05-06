Volkswagen Passat long-term test: report 5

Needs to Function as a mobile office, have space for all my photography kit, and be comfortable enough to spend long hours at the wheel

Why it’s here To see if the Passat’s reputation for comfortable and spacious transport endures in its latest generation

Mileage 8300 List price £44,850 Target Price £41,000 Price as tested £45,160 Test economy 59.3mpg Official economy 755mpg

26 April 2025 – All in a day's work

I’ve mentioned before how varied my job can be, but to give you some idea of just what I mean, I thought I’d keep a log of a typical day.

My shift begins early in the morning, when I need to get from where I live in London to Hayling Island on the south coast for a photoshoot. That’s a two-hour drive away, and one which I want to complete partly on electric power. And that means topping up at a public charging station.

I’ve become an evangelist for Applegreen Electric’s chargers recently, because of all the various networks I’ve tried, they seem to start charging the fastest, with the proverbial juice flowing as soon as I’ve tapped my card to pay. And that means I can nip to the nearest shop to fuel myself up while my car does the same.