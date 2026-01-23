What Car? Awards 2026: The best cars on the market revealed

You sometimes hear that there's no such thing as a bad car any more.

But while it's true that very few are now dangerous or hopelessly unreliable, the gap between the best and worst models remains high.

And that's why the annual What Car? Car of the Year Awards remain so important. First held back in 1978, they are the culmination of 12 months of rigorous testing, during which we've driven hundreds of new or updated models. To be eligible, a car has to have been driven back to back with all its rivals on UK roads.

The awards were presented at a glitzy event at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in central London on the evening of Thursday 22nd January – and these are the winners – the best cars on sale today in the UK, for all classes of car: