Your legal rights if something goes wrong with your car

The law also provides protection for servicing and repair work that renders your car faulty. If you believe that a service or piece of work has not been carried out with reasonable care, you can ask for a refund or for the work to be redone.

The law states that a vehicle must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. To be of satisfactory quality, a car must not be faulty or broken when purchased, and it must be of a standard that a reasonable person would expect, taking into account its age and mileage if it’s secondhand.

An older car with more miles on the clock is not expected to be as good as a newer one with a lower mileage, although both should be roadworthy, reliable and of a quality consistent with their age and the price paid.

The car should be fit for the purpose for which it has been supplied; this includes any specific purpose you tell a dealer you want to use it for prior to buying it. So, if you’ve told a dealer you want to tow a caravan, the car should be capable of doing that. It should also match any description you were given of it, or any model shown to you when you bought it.

If the car does not live up to any one of these criteria, you’re entitled to hand it back and get all your money refunded. It’s worth noting, though, that the seller might not accept your rejection, in which case you may have to start court proceedings against them if you want a refund.