What is a Cat A, Cat B, Cat S or Cat N write-off?

Some of those written-off cars get sent to the scrap yard, but others are actually still fit to be on the road and can be resold once they’ve been repaired. The four categories reflect the level of damage sustained by written-off vehicles, with Cat N denoting that a car has suffered only minor damage that doesn’t affect its overall safety or driving integrity.

It should be easy to identify a car that’s been written off as an uneconomic repair, because the Cat N label should be emblazoned across any advertisement from a reputable seller. If it’s not, a history check will provide you with this information.

The write-off categories in detail

Category N: cars with non-structural damage

This is one of two categories for cars that can be repaired and resold; the other is Cat S. The ‘N’ in the name stands for ‘non-structural’ and denotes that while these cars have been involved in an accident, they haven’t suffered damage to their structure. They might have sustained cosmetic damage to bumpers or other panels, or they might have mechanical or electrical problems that aren’t economically viable to repair.

Although the structural integrity of a Cat N car will still be intact, it might not be driveable, and some safety-critical parts, such as brakes, steering or suspension components, might need to be replaced. Although the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) must be informed that a car is a Cat N write-off, this information isn’t stated in the car’s logbook, so it’s important to get a history check to see if a car is listed as Cat N.