Dart Charges – and how to pay for the Dartford Crossing

If you don’t have a Dart Charge account, you can also check if you have any outstanding charges by calling 0300 300 0120.

In either case, you’ll be able to see which Dart Charges you’ve paid for by checking your emails, with receipts being sent for each crossing. If you’re a regular user, you might find it useful to set rules in your email to direct these receipts into a specific folder to make it easier to track them down.

Do you have to pay a Dart Charge twice in a day?

Much like other toll roads in the UK, each Dart Charge entitles you to a single trip across the Dartford Crossing. As a result, if you use it to get to and from your destination – even if both crossings take place within a matter of minutes – you’ll be charged twice.

What is the penalty notice for the Dart Charge?

If you fail to pay the Dart Charge before the following midnight, you’re liable for a penalty charge notice (PCN) of £70, which must be paid within 28 days. The fee is halved to £35 if you pay it within 14 days; however, if you exceed the 28-day limit, it rises to £105.

You can pay Dart Charge online by entering the PCN reference number and your car’s registration number or via the phone on 0300 1313 120 between 8am and 8pm.

If you feel you’ve been wrongfully fined, you can challenge the PCN, either online or by post, by filling out the ‘representation slip’ to:

Dart Charge Enforcement

PO BOX 842

Leeds

LS1 9QF

Who is exempt from Dart Charge?

While the cost of using the Dartford Crossing can quickly rack up if you use it regularly, there are some circumstances which entitle you to a reduced charge or a full exemption.