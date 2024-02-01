Is a company car, van or pick-up truck cheapest for BIK tax?

However, the downside as far as the staff member is concerned is that His Majesty’s

Revenue and Customs (HMRC) sees the vehicle as a benefit in kind, and will tax them on it. To find out more about that, see our BIK tax guide.

How much that monthly bills is depends on a few factors – namely what fuel the car runs

on, how efficient it is, and which tax band the staff member is taxed in.

For example, a BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Sport Auto emits 133g/km of CO and will cost a 20% taxpayer £209 in company car tax each month. However, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Toyota C-HR will cost a 20% taxpayer just £52 per month.

Meanwhile, a pure-electric BMW iX1 66kWh eDrive M Sport will cost that same taxpayer just £17 per month. The savings for electric company car users are huge, as long as your employer is willing to take on the higher leasing cost of the electric vehicle.

Read more: Is it worth getting a company car?

The BIK costs of a company van or pick-up truck

Tax on a company van or pick-up is comparatively straightforward, because if a vehicle is

classed as either of these, then it is subject to a flat rate of tax of £3,960 per year.

So, if you’re a 20% taxpayer, you’ll pay tax on 20% of £3960, which is £792. Divide that by 12 and you have a monthly payment of £66. If you’re a 40% taxpayer, you’ll pay £132 per month.

Both are less than you would pay for most petrol or diesel-powered company cars. And if you choose an electric van, you’ll pay precisely nothing in company car tax or annual VED.