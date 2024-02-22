Best used 7-seaters

These days, if you need a car with seven seats, you have plenty of choices. There are practical MPVs that will easily accommodate a driver and six passengers, and a plethora of more rugged-looking family SUVs that will do the job as well.

Before deciding which model is best for you, though, it's important to consider whether you'll need a large boot on occasions when all seven seats are in use, whether you'd prefer the raised driving position of an SUV and whether you want something that's not only practical but also good fun to drive.

There's an awful lot to factor in, so here we count down our top 10 used seven-seaters. We think there's something here to cater for all tastes.

And, if you can't wait to find out which car our used car experts have picked out as our favourite here, we can tell you it's the Peugeot 5008. It's chic, practical and affordable.

