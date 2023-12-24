What Car?'s most-watched videos of 2023
From drag races to group tests and reviews, these are the What Car? videos which you've enjoyed the most...
The What Car? YouTube channel has had another busy year.
We've seen family hatchbacks destroy supercars in drag races, had early glimpses of some exciting new metal, gone seal watching in Wales (well, tried to, at least), and filmed a whole host of in-depth reviews and comparison tests.
But which videos have been the most popular? Here, we run down the videos you've spent the most time watching over the past year.
10. Porsche Cayenne review - 236,000 views
Is the new facelifted Porsche Cayenne still the benchmark for sports SUVs?
9. MG 4 vs Tesla Model 3 - 266,000 views
Is the new MG 4 Extended Range a match for the Tesla Model 3?
8. Electric vs petrol vs plug-in hybrid car - 292,000 views
Is an electric car really cheaper to run than a petrol car and a plug-in hybrid car? We crunch the numbers to find out.
7. Honda CR-V first look - 364,000 views
The new Honda CR-V is even bigger than the old one, and it's had a huge makeover inside and out – this video gave us an early hands-on look.
6. Tesla Model 3 review - 370,000 views
One of the best electric cars ever received a major facelift – but did those changes make it even better?
5. Kia Picanto first look - 386,000 views
We take a look around the overhauled Kia Picanto and give all the details on a big makeover for a small city car.
4. Toyota C-HR first look - 455,000 views
We take a tour around this revamped hybrid small SUV.
3. MG 4 XPower vs Audi E-tron GT drag race - 488,000 views
You might think it's a cheap and innocent electric family hatchback, but the MG4 XPower has enough power to take on Audi's £100,000 electric supercar.
2. VW Tiguan first look - 540,000 views
Find out everything you need to know about this crucial new SUV.
1. Hyundai Santa Fe first look - 686,000 views
Our most popular video of the year was an early look at the new Hyundai Santa Fe.
Thanks for watching our videos in 2023; make sure you're subscribed to the channel for everything we have coming up in 2024.
