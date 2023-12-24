What Car?'s most-watched videos of 2023

One of the best electric cars ever received a major facelift – but did those changes make it even better?

5. Kia Picanto first look - 386,000 views

We take a look around the overhauled Kia Picanto and give all the details on a big makeover for a small city car.

4. Toyota C-HR first look - 455,000 views

We take a tour around this revamped hybrid small SUV.

You might think it's a cheap and innocent electric family hatchback, but the MG4 XPower has enough power to take on Audi's £100,000 electric supercar.

2. VW Tiguan first look - 540,000 views

Find out everything you need to know about this crucial new SUV.

1. Hyundai Santa Fe first look - 686,000 views

Our most popular video of the year was an early look at the new Hyundai Santa Fe.

Thanks for watching our videos in 2023; make sure you're subscribed to the channel for everything we have coming up in 2024.