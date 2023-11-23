Best Black Friday new car deals
It's the biggest shopping day of the year, and you can save up to £9600 with our exclusive Target Price discounts, which cover everything from electric cars to SUVs...
Looking for a great deal on a new car? Well, Black Friday could certainly be the day to find one, because there are some big discounts available on a wide range of new models.
Indeed, we've used What Car?'s Target Price data to source some of the biggest discounts available, with the largest saving coming out to a whopping £9600.
So, if that sounds like it could be tempting, read on to see what cars make the list. You can also follow the review links to find out more about each car. Or, you can simply click on the deals links to discover more discounts.
To determine the list, we've used data from manufacturer websites and What Car?'s New Car Deals pages, which display the list price and trim levels specific to the car. Each car has been ranked according to the biggest discount.
Mercedes EQC
Version AMG Line Premium | List price £78,975 | Target Price £69,375 | Saving £9600
If you want a comfortable and quiet electric SUV, then the Mercedes EQC is a brilliant option. It's well appointed inside, with a smart looking interior that's filled with tech, plus refinement is generally impressive. This AMG Line Premium version is also very well equipped; it comes with a wireless charging pad, augmented reality sat-nav and heated front seats as standard.
However, having been launched in 2019, the 254-mile official range is much less than newer rivals. The Genesis GV60 RWD, for instance, can travel 321 miles officially between charges.
Read our in-depth Mercedes EQC review
Pros
- Supremely quiet
- Comfortable motorway ride
- Decent infotainment system
Cons
- Range between charges could be better
- The Audi E-tron is more practical
- The BMW iX3 and Jaguar I-Pace are more fun
Fiat 500
Version 24kWh Red | List price £28,195 | Target Price £24,169 | Saving £4026
The petrol-powered Fiat 500 Hybrid is quite long in the tooth, and as a result the newer Fiat 500 Electric is a much better alternative. It's stylish, fun to drive and very well priced – especially when you consider our Target Price discount.
Red is the mid-level trim, and comes with a 10.25in infotainment screen, red exterior styling details and climate control. It's worth noting that the version quoted here is the 24kWh model, with its limited range of 118 miles. For more range, we'd recommend stepping up to the 42kWh model with its 199-mile official range.
Read our in-depth Fiat 500 Electric review
Pros
- Decent range between charges
- Fun to drive around town
- Stacks up well financially
Cons
- Tiny rear seats
- Noisy on the motorway
- Rivals have longer electric ranges
Seat Ateca
Version 1.5 TSI EVO SE | List price £30,310 | Target Price £26,635 | Saving £3675
The Seat Ateca isn’t just great to drive and well equipped, but it’s also practical and competitively priced. In fact, it's almost as cheap as some small SUVs with our Target Price discount factored in.
So, what do you get for the money? Well, the version quoted here comes with a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine that provides smooth, progressive power and reasonable running costs. SE trim is also very well equipped, offering keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and a wireless phone charging pad as standard.
Read our in-depth Seat Ateca review
Pros
- Spacious interior
- Surprisingly fun to drive
- Keen pricing and well equipped
Cons
- Firm ride – especially with big alloys
- Some rivals offer lower emissions
- No clever rear seating tricks
Nissan Leaf
Version 39kWh Acenta | List price £28,995 | Target Price £25,430 | Saving £3565
Despite being one of the older electric cars on sale, the second-generation Nissan Leaf is a good option if you’re looking for an EV on a budget. It's a practical, reasonable to drive and very well equipped. This entry-level Acenta trim, for instance, comes with automatic lights, keyless start and loads of safety kit as standard.
Discounts are widespread, too, and our Target Price data makes it even better value for money. However, the official range of 168 miles limits its appeal.
Read our in-depth Nissan Leaf review
Pros
- 39kWh model is quite comfy
- Lots of standard kit
- Big boot
Cons
- Rear headroom is tight
- Flawed driving position
- Risk of injuries in a crash
BMW i4
Version eDrive40 M Sport [Pro Pack] | List price £61,765 | Target Price £58,418 | Saving £3347
The BMW i4 is a compelling alternative to the Tesla Model 3. It's fast, comfortable and extremely hushed at high speeds, plus the eDrive40 model can manage an impressive 367 miles between charges, according to official tests.
Factor in a plush, yet practical interior and a brilliant infotainment system, and the i4 is an electric car that's very easy to live with. This version also comes with the optional Pro Pack, which adds adaptive suspension (and a more comfortable ride).
Read our in-depth BMW i4 review
Pros
- Brilliant performance
- Impressive official range
- Class-leading infotainment
Cons
- Relatively expensive to buy outright
- M50 not as sharp as Tesla Model 3 Performance
- BMW lacks Tesla’s world-beating charging infrastructure
BMW iX3
Version M Sport | List price £64,165 | Target Price £60,844 | Saving £3321
The BMW iX3 is one of our favourite electric SUVs. It has a comfortable ride, assured handling and a decent range of up to 285 miles between charges. Plus, the infotainment system is one of the best around, with a good balance of physical and touchscreen controls.
M Sport gives you plenty of luxuries, too; it comes with a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and leather seats as standard. And because the iX3 is one of the older electric SUVs, there are some great discounts available.
Read our in-depth BMW iX3 review
Pros
- Longer range than most direct rivals
- Great infotainment system
- Comparatively well priced
Cons
- Not as fast as rivals
- Audi E-tron is quieter
- Tesla Model 3 has a longer range and faster charging
Renault Megane
Version EV60 Iconic | List price £41,995 | Target Price £38,902 | Saving £3093
As small electric cars go, the Renault Megane E-Tech is good one; it's comfortable, quiet and very well equipped. The version quoted here is the range-topper, so it comes with all the kit you'll ever need, including a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon stereo and adaptive LED headlights.
We think the entry-level Equilibre is better value, though (although this version does have a good discount available).
Read our in-depth Renault Megane E-Tech review
Pros
- Strong performance
- Comfortable ride – even on 20in alloys
- Great driving position
Cons
- Relatively heavy depreciation
- Rivals have more rear space
- Snatchy brake pedal
Audi Q4 e-tron
Version 82kWh 40 Sport | List price £50,630 | Target Price £47,756 | Saving £2874
You might not be able to tell, but the Audi Q4 e-tron is closely related to the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID 4 under the skin. However, it has a slightly smarter interior than those cars, plus the infotainment system is more slick to use.
As with those cars, though, it's a comfortable and practical choice. Sport trim is well equipped, too, and comes with three-zone climate control, heated front seats and a powered boot lid as standard.
Read our in-depth Audi Q4 e-tron review
Pros
- Comfortable ride at all speeds
- Classy and spacious interior
- Well priced
Cons
- So-so performance
- Visibility could be better
- Cheapest versions have a short range
Vauxhall Mokka
Version GS | List price £38,985 | Target Price £36,798 | Saving £2187
The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a decent electric SUV that offers sharp looks, a decent range and a generous standard kit list.
Our favourite trim level is GS, which comes with goodies such as adaptive cruise control, rain-sensitive wipers and heated front seats. However, it's worth noting that the Kia Niro EV is more practical, while the Smart #1 has a smarter interior and a longer official range between charges.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Mokka Electric review
Pros
- Pretty comfortable
- Impressively quiet at speed
- Plenty of standard kit
Cons
- Niro EV and ID 3 have longer ranges
- Cheap feeling interior
- Not that quick by EV standards
Jaguar F-Pace
Version P250 R-Dynamic S | List price £52,610 | Target Price £50,591 | Saving £2019
The F-Pace was Jaguar's first SUV, and following a recent update it's now better than ever. The interior, for instance, has a much more premium feel to it, while the infotainment system is quick and easy to use.
As before, the F-Pace a joy to drive with quick, precise steering and fantastic body control. Only a firm ride lets it down slightly. The engine quoted here is the the 247bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine; it's quick and quiet, although it's not the most efficient.
Read our in-depth Jaguar F-Pace review
Pros
- Great handling
- Smart, high-grade interior
- Great resale values
Cons
- Noisier than some rivals on the motorway
- Firm ride
- So-so reliability
MG ZS EV
Version SE EV | List price £30,495 | Target Price £28,517 | Saving £1978
Looking for a cheap electric SUV? Then the MG ZS EV is certainly worth considering. Okay, it's not the most quiet of electric cars, but it is roomy, well equipped and extremely well priced.
The version quoted here is the entry-level SE car. It's not our favourite version (that's the Long Range model), because it has an official range of 198 miles. For context, the Long Range version can officially manage 273 miles, but you do have to pay more for it.
Read our in-depth MG ZS EV review
Pros
- More practical than similarly priced electric cars
- Long Range version has an impressive range
- Cheaper than rival electric SUVs
Cons
- Mediocre to drive
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Many electric cars can charge up quicker
Vauxhall Corsa
Version GS | List price £34,080 | Target Price £32,175 | Saving £1905
As its name suggests, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric is a fully electric version of one of the most popular cars in the UK. So, if you find yourself tempted by one, our Target Price discount could be enough to sweeten the deal.
In other areas, the Corsa Electric is good electric car with a decent official range of 246 miles (with the larger battery fitted). However, mediocre handling, so-so refinement and a cheap interior let it down, and the Mini Electric tops it in each of those areas.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Corsa Electric review
Pros
- Relatively well priced
- Respectable charging speeds
- Plenty of standard kit
Cons
- Disappointing Euro NCAP safety rating
- Rivals are nicer to drive
- Reliability could be better
Ford Puma
Version 1.0 EcoBoost mHEV 155 ST-Line | List price £27,340 | Target Price £25,513 | Saving £1827
A former What Car? Car of the Year, the Ford Puma is one of the best small SUVs you can buy.
Indeed, the Puma has a lot going for it; its agile handling will put a bigger smile on your face than any of its rivals, plus the 153bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine quoted here offers impressive performance (0-62mph takes 8.5sec).
However, it's not just about the way it drives. The Puma is practical (the boot is one of the biggest in its class), cheap to run and very well equipped. This ST-Line version comes with sharper styling, a 12.3in digital driver's display and sport front seats.
Read our in-depth Ford Puma review
Pros
- Great fun to drive
- Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
- Big and cleverly designed boot
Cons
- Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
- Visibility could be better
- Volkswagen T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
Volkswagen ID 3
Version 58kWh Pro | List price £37,255 | Target Price £35,618 | Saving £1637
Being Volkswagen's first bespoke electric car, the ID 3 was an important car when it was first launched in 2019. And even though has been recently updated, you can still get a good discount on one.
On the whole, the ID 3 is a remarkably well-rounded electric car that's decent to drive and comfortable. This Pro version also has a good official range of 265 miles. However, the MG4 offers much of the same for significantly less money, plus the infotainment system can be frustratingly fiddly and slow to use.
Read our in-depth Volkswagen ID 3 review
Pros
- Loads of standard kit and safety equipment
- Sprightly performance
- Decent to drive
Cons
- Iffy interior quality
- Tesla Model 3 can use better charging network
- Infotainment system needs some upgrades
Honda E
Version Advance | List price £37,395 | Target Price £36,118 | Saving £1277
We can understand why anyone might be drawn to the Honda E. It offers distinctive looks, a smart interior and tidy driving dynamics. This Advance trim also comes with a tonne of kit as standard, including a heated steering wheel, a self-parking system and heated front seats.
However, the E is a difficult car to recommend; it has a limited range between charges, a confusing infotainment system and a high price (compared with most rivals).
Read our in-depth Honda E review
Pros
- Distinctive styling
- Good to drive
- Appealing interior
Cons
- Poor range
- Too expensive
- Miniscule boot
