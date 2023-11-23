Best Black Friday new car deals

Looking for a great deal on a new car? Well, Black Friday could certainly be the day to find one, because there are some big discounts available on a wide range of new models.

Indeed, we've used What Car?'s Target Price data to source some of the biggest discounts available, with the largest saving coming out to a whopping £9600.

So, if that sounds like it could be tempting, read on to see what cars make the list. You can also follow the review links to find out more about each car. Or, you can simply click on the deals links to discover more discounts.

To determine the list, we've used data from manufacturer websites and What Car?'s New Car Deals pages, which display the list price and trim levels specific to the car. Each car has been ranked according to the biggest discount.