NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
2024 What Car? Reliability Survey: Britain's most and least reliable cars
slideshow

2024 What Car? Reliability Survey: Britain's most and least reliable cars

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here are the latest results based on the experiences of nearly 30,000 owners...

Author Avatar
by
Claire Evans
Published02 October 2024
The most reliable cars - and the least
2024-reliability-survey-winners
Tesla Model Y front cornering
Mini Convertible front cornering
Skoda Octavia front - 67-plate car
Red Porsche 718 Boxster front right driving
Lexus ES front left driving
Kia Picanto driving
Red Audi Q2 front cornering
MINI Countryman front three quarters
Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Lexus NX
Seat Leon best family car for value
Range Rover Evoque updated for 2017 model year
Grey Vauxhall Corsa Electric front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTD front
Best used electric small SUV 2022 - MG ZS EV front
Red Mazda CX-60 front cornering
Used Kia Sportage 16-21 front
Green Vauxhall Mokka Electric front right driving
MG 4 front
Nissan Juke front cornering
Image 1 of 21

There are thousands more electric vehicles (EVs) on UK roads now than this time last year, but are they the most dependable cars you can buy? After all, EVs are far less complex than hybrid cars and require less maintenance than petrol or diesel-engined models, so they ought to come out on top, right?

To answer this and other related questions, the annual What Car? Reliability Survey asks thousands of motorists to tell us if their cars have let them down during the past 24 months. The latest survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, has gathered data from 29,967 car owners. As well as telling us if their cars had suffered any faults, they also told us how much each issue cost to fix and how long it kept their cars off the road. 

We only focus on cars up to five years old because that covers the minimum three-year new car warranty as well as another two years where faults are less likely to be fixed for free.

We start with the 10 most reliable cars, and then go onto the 10 least reliable: 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Top 10 used family cars for less than £10,000
Best of

Best used family cars for less than £10,000

Renault Embleme concept front
News

Renault Embléme concept shows hydrogen ambitions

Neil Winn test driving Bentley Continental GT
News

Car insurance groups: new vehicle risk ratings explained

Ford Puma and Volkswagen Taigo Real MPG
Slideshow

Real MPG: most economical small SUVs

Peugeot e-408 white, front driving
News

New Peugeot e-408 completes firm's electric line-up

2025 Audi Q5 front driving
News

2025 Audi Q5 gets clever new tech and passenger infotainment

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT