2025 Porsche Taycan GTS gets 390-mile range and 691bhp

On sale early 2025 Prices from £120,000 (est)

The new Porsche Taycan GTS is much like a remix of one of your favourite songs; it’s got all the fundamentals of the original – the already great Porsche Taycan electric saloon – but with some extra trimmings to make it that much more exciting.

Rounding out Porsche's refreshed Taycan lineup, the new GTS is available as both a saloon and a Sport Turismo estate. Both versions benefit from a new rear-axle motor that has up to 107bhp more punch than the previous model, and makes for a total output of 597bhp, which increases to 691bhp with Launch Control activated.