2025 Porsche Taycan GTS gets 390-mile range and 691bhp
2025 Porsche Taycan GTS gets 390-mile range and 691bhp

Facelifted Porsche Taycan GTS gains more power, longer range and faster acceleration...

Eleanor Cooper
Published12 November 2024
On sale early 2025 Prices from £120,000 (est)

The new Porsche Taycan GTS is much like a remix of one of your favourite songs; it’s got all the fundamentals of the original – the already great Porsche Taycan electric saloon – but with some extra trimmings to make it that much more exciting.

Rounding out Porsche's refreshed Taycan lineup, the new GTS is available as both a saloon and a Sport Turismo estate. Both versions benefit from a new rear-axle motor that has up to 107bhp more punch than the previous model, and makes for a total output of 597bhp, which increases to 691bhp with Launch Control activated. 

That’s more powerful than the 671bhp offered by the RS version of the Audi E-tron GT, as well as the 534bhp of the Long Range Tesla Model S without the extra boost.

Porsche Taycan GTS both versions

The Taycan GTS shouldn’t be short on thrills, either. Both versions can officially sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.3secs, which is slightly faster than their respective predecessors and undercuts the E-Tron GT by a mere tenth of a second, but the Long Range version of the Model S is still faster.

Car deals
View all deals

Officially, the GTS can manage around 390 miles on a single charge, which is 77 miles more than its predecessor. For reference, the longest-range version of the E-tron GT can only do 375 miles, but the Model S can endure for slightly further, with an official 394 miles. However, our pick of the Taycan lineup, the 4S, can do an official 399 miles when you opt for the bigger battery.

Power isn’t the only thing that’s been upgraded, though. The new Taycan GTS can charge faster compared with its predecessor, too, at rates of up to 320kW. However, charging stations this fast aren’t easy to come by.

Porsche Taycan GTS rear driving

Inside, you get most of the same creature comforts as in the previous version, including 18-way electrically adjustable leather seats. You’ll also get a heated sports steering wheel which is home to the switchable driving mode selector, and a Bose Surround Sound System as standard. 

It’s safe to assume the infotainment will be similar to what we’ve already seen in the other second-generation Taycan models, with a 16.8in curved driver instrument cluster, a 10.9in infotainment touchscreen and a central 8.4in touchscreen. Generally, the system is sleek and upmarket, but the virtual controls can be slightly distracting, and would be better off as traditional buttons.

Porsche Taycan GTS interior dashboard

The Taycan GTS will go on sale in early 2025. Prices start at £117,500 for the sports saloon, and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo, which puts the GTS in a similar ballpark as the Audi E-Tron GT and Mercedes EQS, but is more expensive than the Tesla Model S. This places it above the Taycan 4S, which starts at £95,900, and below the Turbo, which starts at £134,100.

