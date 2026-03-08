Audi E-tron GT long-term test: report 6
Our testing has shown that this electric performance car is thrilling to drive, but is it also enjoyable to live with? We're finding out...
The car Audi E-tron GT quattro Run by Steve Huntingford, editor
Why it’s here To see if Audi's electric performance car can also be a good everyday car
Needs to Combine the thrilling drive you’d expect with a level of comfort and usability you might not
Mileage 2648 List price £88,605 Best price £79,980 Price as tested £92,700 Test range 314 miles Official range 383 miles
8 March – Practical performer
If you’re a fan of the What Car? YouTube channel, I have some bad news: Doug Revolta, who has been our lead presenter for some time, has decided to leave us so he can spend 12 months travelling the world.
Alternatively, if you were never that keen on Doug and generally preferred the videos of Will, Dan and Lawrence… hey, good news!
But what has any of this got to do with my Audi E-tron GT? Well, the reason Doug chose this moment is that he figured if he didn’t do it now, he wouldn’t for 20 years, because he’s approaching that stage of life where people tend to start families and take out mortgages. And I reckon there’s a parallel in the car world.
You see, at around the same point, sports cars (new or used; expensive or not) become a luxury that most of us can’t justify.
Yes, when I spend a lunch hour browsing the What Car? classifieds, there’s plenty that tempts me. But deep down I know I wouldn’t get much use out of anything with only two seats, because I have a wife, a child and a dog.
Sure, I guess it could be a weekend toy. However, when I go somewhere at the weekend, I’d rather it was with my family. And that’s why a car like the E-tron GT so appeals to me: it lets me have the performance, driving fun and show-off looks of a sports car, despite being a reasonably practical choice.
Climb in the back and you’ll find enough space for your feet under the front seats and a surprising amount of head and knee room. Two six-footers fit fine, let alone my somewhat smaller wife and daughter. And while a bulky hump runs down the spine of the car, making life far less comfortable for most middle rear passengers, Skye the cavapoo is fine.
Given Audi’s long history of building fast estates, it’s a little surprising to me that there’s no E-tron equivalent of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo for those people with larger dogs. But my car still has plenty of room for all of our luggage on weekends away – helped by the fact that there are good-sized boots at both ends of the car.
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