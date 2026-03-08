Needs to Combine the thrilling drive you’d expect with a level of comfort and usability you might not

Why it’s here To see if Audi's electric performance car can also be a good everyday car

Mileage 2648 List price £88,605 Best price £79,980 Price as tested £92,700 Test range 314 miles Official range 383 miles

8 March – Practical performer

If you’re a fan of the What Car? YouTube channel, I have some bad news: Doug Revolta, who has been our lead presenter for some time, has decided to leave us so he can spend 12 months travelling the world.

Alternatively, if you were never that keen on Doug and generally preferred the videos of Will, Dan and Lawrence… hey, good news!

But what has any of this got to do with my Audi E-tron GT? Well, the reason Doug chose this moment is that he figured if he didn’t do it now, he wouldn’t for 20 years, because he’s approaching that stage of life where people tend to start families and take out mortgages. And I reckon there’s a parallel in the car world.