Not that there isn’t room for improvement. Yes, the port on the right side of the car is compatible with both DC rapid chargers (of the sort found at motorway services) and the slower AC chargers that allow me to top-up the battery more cheaply over the course of a day at work (or overnight at home). However, the port on the left side is AC only. I’d also prefer it if the flaps that cover the ports folded down against the bodywork – as they did on the Audi E-tron Sportback that I ran a few years ago – instead of outwards. This is because they stick out a long way when open, and therefore whenever I leave my car charging while parked next to another vehicle, I’m a bit worried that someone will accidentally bend them while squeezing past.

It wouldn't be so bad if you could partially fold them in to rest against the charging cable, but if you try to do this, they slowly but surely spring out again. Speaking of charging, as you'd expect with a car in this price bracket, the E-tron GT's list of standard equipment includes a wireless charging pad for topping up your phone on the go. But this is slightly awkwardly placed, being tucked away in the cubby beneath the centre armrest. Plus, if your phone is on the larger side, you'll potentially find that it doesn't fit and you have to fall back on an old fashioned charging cable.