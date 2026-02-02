Audi E-tron GT long-term test: report 4
Our testing has shown that this electric performance car is thrilling to drive, but is it also enjoyable to live with? We're finding out...
The car Audi E-tron GT quattro Run by Steve Huntingford, editor
Why it’s here To see if Audi's electric performance car can also be a good everyday car
Needs to Combine the thrilling drive you’d expect with a level of comfort and usability you might not
Mileage 1908 List price £88,555 Best price £72,349 Price as tested £92,700 Test range 320 miles Official range 383 miles
2 February – Socket to ’em
I’m naturally left handed. But like a lot of left-handed people, I can do most things pretty well with my right hand, too; it’s something that happens when you grow up in a world where the vast majority of products are designed with the right handed in mind. So, one of the details about my Audi E-tron GT which I value is that it’s similarly flexible.
You see, while most modern electric cars have a single charging port, the E-tron GT has one on each front wing. And as a result, whether you prefer to park nose or tail into a space – and no matter which side of the car this leaves the charging unit – you can plug in without having to drape the cable over the paintwork.
Not that there isn’t room for improvement. Yes, the port on the right side of the car is compatible with both DC rapid chargers (of the sort found at motorway services) and the slower AC chargers that allow me to top-up the battery more cheaply over the course of a day at work (or overnight at home). However, the port on the left side is AC only.
I’d also prefer it if the flaps that cover the ports folded down against the bodywork – as they did on the Audi E-tron Sportback that I ran a few years ago – instead of outwards. This is because they stick out a long way when open, and therefore whenever I leave my car charging while parked next to another vehicle, I’m a bit worried that someone will accidentally bend them while squeezing past.
It wouldn’t be so bad if you could partially fold them in to rest against the charging cable, but if you try to do this, they slowly but surely spring out again.
Speaking of charging, as you’d expect with a car in this price bracket, the E-tron GT’s list of standard equipment includes a wireless charging pad for topping up your phone on the go. But this is slightly awkwardly placed, being tucked away in the cubby beneath the centre armrest. Plus, if your phone is on the larger side, you’ll potentially find that it doesn’t fit and you have to fall back on an old fashioned charging cable.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more on our long-term Audi E-tron GT >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Audi E-tron GT?
If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on an Audi E-tron GT.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.