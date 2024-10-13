New Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron revealed: electric SUV gets 408-mile range

The Performance version, meanwhile, is equipped with a 94.9kWh battery, and its electric motor produces a heady 302bhp. It has the longest range of any model in the Q6 series, too at around 408 miles, comfortably beating the Macan Electric. If your favourite curry house is in Glasgow, then, you’ll have enough juice to get there from London without stopping to recharge.

There are also two four-wheel drive options, which gain a second electric motor to drive the front wheels. The Quattro model achieves an official 382bhp, while the performance-focussed SQ6 version officially pumps out an impressive 483bhp.

The regular Q6 e-tron SUV offers a smooth ride, and you should be able to feel just as comfortable in the new Sportback thanks to an upgraded adaptive suspension system that reacts to bumps in the road and controls the movement of the car. Sharper steering compared with the regular Q6 aims to make the car feel more agile, too.