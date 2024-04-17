LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
The best 7-seat cars in 2024 – and the ones to avoid
slideshow

The best 7-seat cars in 2024 – and the ones to avoid

Whether you want a part-time seven-seater or one to carry lots of people every day, this run-down of the best seven-seat cars will help you pick the right model for your family...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published17 April 2024
Best 7-seat cars 2024 – and the ones to avoid
Best 7-seat cars
Green Dacia Jogger front cornering
Dacia Jogger interior dashboard
Land Rover Discovery front cornering
Land Rover Discovery interior dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq front cornering
Skoda Kodiaq interior dashboard
Volkswagen Touran
Volkswagen Touran - interior
Peugeot 5008 front cornering
Peugeot 5008 interior dashboard
Range Rover front cornering
Darren Moss road testing Range Rover
Audi Q7 2023 driving
Audi Q7 interior dashboard
White BMW X7 front cornering
Dan Jones test driving BMW X7
Hyundai Santa Fe front left driving
Hyundai Santa Fe interior dashboard
Land Rover Defender front right driving
Stuart Milne test driving Land Rover Defender
Mercedes EQV front cornering
Image 1 of 22

If you need a car with seven seats, your range of options is wider than you might think, so how do you decide which is best for your big family trips?

Well, it's important to consider whether you'll be carrying seven people daily, whether you'll need a large boot and seven seats at the same time, and whether you'd prefer the raised driving position of an SUV or something lower and more hatchback-like.

Read on as we reveal the top 10 seven-seat cars and SUVs (plus one model we'd avoid). You can click on the relevant link to read our full review, or look for the best prices by searching our seven-seater deals pages.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Top 10s >
Best ofBest plug in hybrid cars

Best plug-in hybrid cars 2024 – best and worst PHEVs named

Plug-in hybrid cars can reduce fuel consumption to an absolute minimum, but which models are the best all-rounders and which ones should you avoid?

Long term tests >
FeatureFord Ranger Raptor with Max standing on it

Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test

In theory it's a lean, mean working machine, but we're living with the ultimate version of Ford's Ranger pick-up truck to see if it lives up to the hype

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

New Lexus LBX vs used BMW X1

It's no secret that we think highly of the new Lexus LBX, but, for similar money, you could pick up a year-old BMW X1, so is that the better buy?

News and advice
Mazda CX-80 front static
News

New Mazda CX-80 seven-seater revealed with hybrid power

Peugeot E-5008 front right driving
News

New Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat electric SUV revealed

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90

Reliability seven-seaters header
Feature

2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable 7-seaters

Volvo XC90 interior infotainment
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 costs

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 verdict

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO