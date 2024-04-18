New Mazda CX-80 seven-seater revealed with hybrid power

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £48,000 (est)

The same, but different – you wouldn’t be mistaken if you thought the new Mazda CX-80 looked familiar. This is because it’s a seven-seater version of the Mazda CX-60, which means it will compete against rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Skoda Kodiaq.

Indeed, being cut from the same cloth as the CX-60 means the CX-80 is offered with similar engine options. The entry-level engine is a 251bhp 3.3-litre six-cylinder diesel unit, which uses mild hybrid technology (to help reduce fuel consumption) and drives all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In the CX-60, it’s a good match; it’s surprisingly efficient and yet it provides plenty of shove. In the CX-80, official combined fuel economy is rated at 50.0mpg and 0-62mph takes 8.4sec.