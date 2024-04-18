New Mazda CX-80 seven-seater revealed with hybrid power
The CX-80 is Mazda’s new flagship model and is offered with either six or seven seats...
On sale Late 2024 | Price from £48,000 (est)
The same, but different – you wouldn’t be mistaken if you thought the new Mazda CX-80 looked familiar. This is because it’s a seven-seater version of the Mazda CX-60, which means it will compete against rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Skoda Kodiaq.
Indeed, being cut from the same cloth as the CX-60 means the CX-80 is offered with similar engine options. The entry-level engine is a 251bhp 3.3-litre six-cylinder diesel unit, which uses mild hybrid technology (to help reduce fuel consumption) and drives all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In the CX-60, it’s a good match; it’s surprisingly efficient and yet it provides plenty of shove. In the CX-80, official combined fuel economy is rated at 50.0mpg and 0-62mph takes 8.4sec.
As with its smaller sibling, there’s also a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model that combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver 323bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.8sec. Thanks to the 17.8kWh (usable) battery, the CX-80 can travel 33 miles officially on electric-only power, which is significantly less than the Kodiaq PHEV can manage.
Inside, the familiarity with the CX-60 continues, because the CX-80 has a near identical dashboard design, which means it has a 12.3in digital driver’s display and a 12.3in infotainment screen, the latter of which has built-in Amazon Alexa for the voice control system.
Where the CX-80 trumps some of its rivals, including the Kodiaq, is with the configuration of its seats, because it can be optioned with either six or seven chairs, so you can either have more room for your rear passengers to stretch out, or space for another person.
Boot space, meanwhile, is pretty generous at 687 litres (for both versions) with the third row folded. The Sorento, by comparison, can hold 616 litres in five-seat mode, which is enough to carry 10 carry-on suitcases.
Prices for the CX-80 are expected to start from around £48,000 when it goes on sale later this year, which means it will be more expensive than the seven-seater Kodiaq, but similar in price to the Sorento.
