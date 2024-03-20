New Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat electric SUV revealed
New 2024 Peugeot E-5008 launched alongside the latest 5008 Hybrid and is likely to be the cheapest seven-seat electric SUV available in the UK...
On sale Autumn 2024 Price from £48,500 (est)
Whether you’re looking for new shoes or a film to stream, there’s almost infinite choice. If, on the other hand, you want a seven-seat electric SUV, your options are strictly limited.
So the arrival of this new Peugeot E-5008 in the very exclusive all-electric seven-seater club is potentially good news for large families keen to switch from the pump to the plug.
It will be available in single-motor form from autumn 2024 alongside a new Peugeot 5008 Hybrid. They will be followed in 2025 by a plug-in hybrid 5008, plus two more E-5008s – including a long-range model said to be capable of a class-leading 410 miles on a charge.
The launch model has an official range of 311 miles, which is some way short of the entry-level Kia EV9 but beats most versions of the Mercedes EQB.
Whichever power option you pick, there should be more room to stretch out than in the current 5008 because the model has grown from just over 4.6m long to almost 4.8m.
Indeed, the E-5008 is the first model built on an extended version of the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, which is used as the basis for the Peugeot E-3008. It follows the two/three/two seating format of the outgoing 5008, but the three second-row seats have a new folding mechanism.
That allows their seatbacks to tilt and slide forwards and, combined with the wide rear door openings, should improve access to the two rear-most seats – something we’ve found lacking in the smaller EQB.
With all seven seats in use, the E-5008 has 259 litres of boot space, which is quite a lot less than in the EV9 (333 litres). To put that in real-world terms, we fitted four carry-on suitcases in the 286-litre boot of a Toyota Yaris.
The E-5008’s boot floor lifts up to reveal more storage (80 litres), and when you drop the rear-most and middle-row seats, the load bay grows to 748 then 1,815 litres. Photos suggest the load lip is quite high, which could make lifting in heavy items challenging, but you do get a powered tailgate on the top GT trim.
So much for rear passengers, but what do front-seat occupants get to play with?
Well, every E-5008 gets a curved high-definition 21in Panoramic i-Cockpit display that sits on the dashboard (with LEDs below it for a floating effect). That combines the roles of driver display and infotainment touchscreen.
There’s also a smaller touch-sensitive panel lower down in the centre of the dashboard that lets you access your favourite functions more quickly, plus voice control and a Chat GPT function that should allow you to ask your car questions and get useful answers.
Photographs of the E-5008 show the driver and front-seat passenger are separated by a high centre console. There’s plenty of light, thanks to the long panoramic roof, which opens at the front.
Both trims – entry-level Allure and top-spec GT – come with built-in sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, plus a reversing camera (you can upgrade to a 360-degree camera). Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, semi-automatic lane change (activated with a button on the steering wheel) and speed-limit recognition.
The version available at launch – the E-5008 210 Single Motor – gets a 73kWh battery and a 157kW (210bhp) motor. Its 311-mile official range has been confirmed by WLTP testing, but we’d expect real-world range to be well short of 300 miles.
Peugeot says the maximum charging speed of up to 160kW will allow for a 20% to 80% charge in about half an hour.
Starting prices have not been confirmed, but we’d expect the E-5008 to cost slightly less than the EQB and around £15,000 less than the EV9. It will be covered by Peugeot’s Allure Care, which guarantees that the main battery retains 70% of capacity for eight years/100,000 miles.
