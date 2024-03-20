New Peugeot E-5008 seven-seat electric SUV revealed

Indeed, the E-5008 is the first model built on an extended version of the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, which is used as the basis for the Peugeot E-3008 . It follows the two/three/two seating format of the outgoing 5008, but the three second-row seats have a new folding mechanism.

That allows their seatbacks to tilt and slide forwards and, combined with the wide rear door openings, should improve access to the two rear-most seats – something we’ve found lacking in the smaller EQB.

With all seven seats in use, the E-5008 has 259 litres of boot space, which is quite a lot less than in the EV9 (333 litres). To put that in real-world terms, we fitted four carry-on suitcases in the 286-litre boot of a Toyota Yaris.

The E-5008’s boot floor lifts up to reveal more storage (80 litres), and when you drop the rear-most and middle-row seats, the load bay grows to 748 then 1,815 litres. Photos suggest the load lip is quite high, which could make lifting in heavy items challenging, but you do get a powered tailgate on the top GT trim.

So much for rear passengers, but what do front-seat occupants get to play with?